Agriculture

Despite Trudeau's ‘no more carve outs’ vow, now Manitoba, Ontario farmers want slice of carbon tax

Justin Trudeau announces home heating exemption in Ottawa
Justin Trudeau announces home heating exemption in Ottawa Twitter (“X”)
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Manitoba
Carbon Tax
Dispute With Ottawa

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news