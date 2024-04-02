Poilievre asks Trudeau to meet with premiers about carbon tax hike

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is continuing his crusade against the carbon tax increase. Poilievre requested Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convene an emergency meeting with Canada’s premiers to discuss the carbon tax crisis. “Included in those discussions should be your willingness to allow provinces to opt out of the federal carbon tax and pursue other responsible ideas for lowering emissions without taxes,” said Poilievre in a Tuesday letter to Trudeau. “I await your response.” .After eight years of Trudeau, Poilievre said life has never been more unaffordable for Canadians. Food banks are expected to see another one million visits this year on top of last year’s record high and one-third of charities have started to reject hungry people. On top of this misery, he said Canadians were hit with another carbon tax hike on April 1. Seven-tenths of premiers and seven-tenths of Canadians have opposed it, but Trudeau has not listened to them. Poilievre said the tax hike “will make everything more expensive at the worst possible time.” If Canada taxes the farmer who grows the food and the trucker who ships it, he said it will tax the family who buys it. By enacting the tax hike, he accused him of “making life more affordable for everyone, while missing every single environmental target you establish.” He said this cannot go on. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey has written to Trudeau requesting an emergency meeting to discuss the carbon tax. “You must sit down with the premiers and listen to them,” said Poilievre. The House of Commons voted 205-119 on March 20 against the Conservatives’ motion to scrap the carbon tax hike. READ MORE: House of Commons votes down motion on carbon tax increaseThe vote was split along party lines, with the Liberal, Bloc Quebecois, NDP, Green and most Independent MPs voting against it. However, the Conservatives and Independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, ON) voted for it.