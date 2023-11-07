Poilievre says Trudeau, Bloc Quebecois created carbon tax coalition

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Bloc Quebecois “have formed a carbon tax coalition.”“They want to quadruple taxes on YOUR home heating,” tweeted Poilievre on Monday. “They're not worth the cost.”.Poilievre asked people to sign the Conservatives’ petition to axe the carbon tax. Because of the carbon tax, the Conservatives said the price of gas, groceries and home heating has skyrocketed during a cost of living crisis.“Whereas Trudeau’s own Parliamentary Budget Officer report proves that the carbon tax will cost most households more than they ever get back,” it said. “Whereas Trudeau’s woke minister of Environment admitted they have been misleading Canadians about it the whole time.” While the carbon tax has affected prices, it said the Conservatives have taken big steps in taking it off of grain drying and barn heating. It called for the Canadian government “to axe the tax to bring home lower prices and powerful paycheques.” The House of Commons voted 135-186 against a motion calling for the carbon tax to be removed on all sources of home heating on Monday. READ MORE: Liberals, Bloc Quebecois vote down motion against carbon tax“I declare the motion defeated,” said Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus. Since the Canadian government has implemented a temporary, three-year pause to the carbon tax on home heating oil, Poilievre filed a motion calling on the House of Commons “to extend that pause to all forms of home heating fuels.”