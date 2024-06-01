Poll finds vast majority of Canadians want farmers to be fully exempt from carbon tax

A recent poll by Leger, commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), reveals that 70% of Canadians support a carbon tax exemption on propane and natural gas for farmers. The findings come as MPs debate Bill C-234, which seeks to extend the carbon tax exemption to these essential farm fuels.“The poll is clear: the vast majority of Canadians want the government to get farmers relief from the carbon tax,” said Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie Director.“Canadians know that keeping costs down for farmers helps lower costs at the grocery store for all of us.”Currently, the federal carbon tax exempts gasoline and diesel used on farms. However, natural gas and propane, which farmers rely on to dry grain and heat barns, are still subject to the tax. The poll indicates strong public support for removing this tax burden from farmers.The Leger poll results are as follows:39% strongly support the exemption31% somewhat support the exemption8% somewhat oppose the exemption7% strongly oppose the exemption15% are unsureWithout the proposed relief, the carbon tax on natural gas and propane is projected to cost farmers $1 billion by 2030, according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer.“MPs need to get farmers and families relief now and take the carbon tax off all farm fuels,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Ottawa needs to listen to Canadians and stop charging farmers carbon taxes that make all of our lives more expensive.”