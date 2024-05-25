SeedMaster doubles manufacturing space with $10M expansion east of Regina

SeedMaster, a developer and manufacturer no-till seeding technology, will spend $10 million to double its manufacturing space east of Regina.The company has acquired space which includes land and a building directly beside the current SeedMaster headquarters in Emerald Park. SeedMaster will build another 6,000 sq. ft. onto the existing 6,000 sq. ft. building to increase production capacity.“Demand for SeedMaster technology has grown especially over the last couple of years, which had prompted our search for a suitable location to expand,” said Don Henry, CEO of SeedMaster, said in a press release.“We were able to acquire the space beside our current facilities and we’re excited to enter this new phase of growth at SeedMaster, right here in Emerald Park.”Founded in 2002, SeedMaster produces seeding systems used by grain farmers throughout North America, Australia, and Eastern Europe. The company manufactures all its products, including the Air Drill, Ultra Pro II on-frame tank system, Ultra SR toolbar, and Nova Air Cart system at its Saskatchewan facility.SeedMaster is starting construction on its building expansion this summer, to operate on the site by the end of 2024. The new facility will house a new CNC steel plate cutting machine and a state-of-the-art automated painting system. The expansion is expected to make room for 20-25 employees once the space is completed.“As we launch several new products over the next 24 months, this expansion is critical for us to meet further market demand we are generating,” said Tim Criddle, Global Sales Director at SeedMaster.“This tremendous investment in capacity is a solid show of support and confidence our ownership has in SeedMaster’s continued product development and growth strategy, now and into the future.”SeedMaster is poised to launch an updated suite of seeding equipment for 2025. The company is showcasing equipment including the new Ultra Pro 3 (UP3) on-frame tank system, the new E Series Air Cart, and their new single knife air drill at Ag in Motion July 16-18, 2024 in Langham, Sask.