Some days are better than others.
Monday wasn’t a good one for Alberta Energy Regulator boss Laurie Pushor who was grilled in Ottawa over tailings ponds pollution at Imperial Oil’s Kearl oil sands mine.
Then, as if to add insult to injury, Suncor Energy reported it found 43 dead birds, two muskrats, a bat and a vole at one of its own tailings ponds in Fort McMurray.
On Saturday the AER said it dispatched an investigator to gather and review information, gain situational awareness, and assess the existing mitigations and hazing systems in the area, which were reportedly operating at the time, as per Suncor.
The AER said it continues to work with Alberta Environment and Protected Areas and Environment and Climate Change Canada to ensure that all safety, wildlife, and environmental requirements are met during the response to the incident.
“The inspector will ensure mitigation strategies are in place and actioned appropriately by Suncor,” it said.
Back in Ottawa, Pushor was offering the usual apologizes even as he was accused of stonewalling under oath at the House of Commons Environment Committee hearings into the Kearl leak.
“It is clear neither Imperial nor the AER met community expectations to ensure they are fully aware of what is and was happening, and for that I am truly sorry,” he said in opening remarks.
But that wasn’t enough for Strathcona NDP MP Heather McPherson who accused Pushor of “extreme contempt” for refusing to answer her questions about the incident and deferring to ongoing investigations.
In response, she issued a statement she intends to raise a point of privilege in the House “to compel the AER to provide clarity” about the ongoing seepage and spill.
In response, AER released a bizarre statement on its website in response to the release of the film How to Blow Up a Pipeline on the weekend. Based on the book of the same name, the film promotes taking violent action against oil and gas infrastructure, particularly pipelines.
“The release of this movie should not be taken lightly. Provincial and federal agencies across North America are preparing for scenarios where activists, inspired by the film, may turn to sabotage to get their message across, putting themselves, their communities, and industry in danger,” it said.
It was a double — no triple — blow for Alberta’s oil sands industry as it struggles to convince the rest of the country, and indeed the world, it can produce oil sands crude in a responsible manner.
Almost by happenstance, Suncor was also one of several litigants — including ExxonMobil and Chevron — that lost a US Supreme Court ruling to move climate change lawsuits filed by local governments out of state courts.
Suncor, along with Exxon and Chevron, are being sued by Boulder County, the City of Boulder and San Miguel County who insist the oil companies should be held accountable for the cost of climate related disasters. Although it seems coincidental, the cases were filed in 2018.
Similar suits are being filed in Maryland, California, Hawaii and Rhode Island. Suncor declined to comment on the suit but an ExxonMobil spokesman told Colorado Public Radio the law suits “are a waste of time and resources and do nothing to address climate change.”
(6) comments
Only if the birds die at the oilsands does anyone give a darn. All flying creatures killed by wind towers is a 'thumb's up' apparently. Such cherry picking is for incompetent Liberal/NDP supporters.
When do we get a movie on how to blow up windmills?
Maybe they should be making the case for the oil sands as they are instead of making promises that they can't keep.
These accidents are terrible, and these companies need to be held to account. The bad press and massive fines will Absolutly get the attention of top Management.
But lets ponder these facts too: Big Pharma can kill people, with complete immunity. Wind Mills kill birds by the thousands every day. In the USA one wind farm killed 150 Bald eagles in one year. Hmmmm. No talk about this in Ottawa.
Excellent points but it takes an intelligent to know these things even if no one says it out loud, or prints them for all to see.[thumbup]
Who is investigating the millions of dead birds at the base of the useless windmills?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.