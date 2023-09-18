Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
That was Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s response to federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson’s suggestion that Canadian energy policy needs to be more like the EU’s.
Speaking at the opening of the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary on Sunday, Smith took umbrage with seemingly incongruous remarks from her federal counterpart that Canadian energy policy should resemble that of Germany.
I was delighted to welcome His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud to Calgary, Alberta this morning for the World Petroleum Congress! pic.twitter.com/14JLXW6UMk
Smith reminded the minister Germany was forced to restart coal-fired power plants due to potentially crippling energy shortages of Russian natural gas following its invasion of Ukraine.
And in fact, Smith said energy security and affordability ought to be a priority of the Canadian government as well.
“Again, because of its energy instability Minister, I don't want to be like Germany, where you face our coal fired plants, we don't want to have to fire those back up again,” she said.
Smith said Wilkinson’s own speech was out of place to an audience of global energy representatives. Whereas northern countries are focussed on reducing emission to the exclusion of oil and gas, southern developing nations are very much more focussed on alleviating energy poverty.
”One of the things I would point out is unfortunately, his speech sounded like it was a little bit more for the G7 rather than this crowd, because one of the things I would say about the G7 nations is they are a very privileged group of nations."
"They are responsible for 50% of energy consumption, even though it's only a billion people who are able to enjoy the standard of living that we have in Canada, and other European nations,” she said.
“Meanwhile, 3.5 billion in the people in the world consume less than 10% of the energy. Energy poverty is the great challenge that we have to address. We have an obligation to ensure that every person on this planet is able to enjoy the high standard of living and quality of life that we do right here in Canada.”
She urged Wilkinson, and by extension, the federal government, to open a responsible, mature — and realistic — dialogue on energy issues, something she said Alberta is committed to doing.
“I must say I want you to know that I believe Canada is going to be the destination of choice for investment, when the federal and the provincial government get in sync on these things,” she said.
”And I am very confident, Minister Wilkinson, that we're going to be able to do that and get to the table and discuss these things like adults and be able to provide that kind of certainty to the investors in this room so they can be as excited and confident as I am about the future of the Canadian energy sector.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(2) comments
For all the sophistication and polish of national and world leaders, it's always telling how quickly their ideas fall apart when they're asked basic unscripted questions. The veil is getting very very thin.
Proud to say she is our Premier.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.