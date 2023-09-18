Smith opens WPC

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith officially opens the Saudi Aramco booth at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary.

 Shaun Polczer

No, Albertans “don’t want to be like Germany.”

That was Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s response to federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson’s suggestion that Canadian energy policy needs to be more like the EU’s.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

For all the sophistication and polish of national and world leaders, it's always telling how quickly their ideas fall apart when they're asked basic unscripted questions. The veil is getting very very thin.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Proud to say she is our Premier.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.