Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) president Gil McGowan gave a hearty thumbs up to the federal government’s C-50 just transition bill and a big middle digit to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the corporate “fat cats” opposed to it.

“Despite what people like Danielle Smith and other members of the UCP might tell you, this bill is not about shutting down the Alberta economy — it’s about preparing us for a future that’s going to look different than our past,” he said at a press conference.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Fortis Liber
Fortis Liber

This is a communist agitator specking his mind, who has no clue from where his jobs and livelihood actually comes from.

He pretends destroying an industry won't lead to job loss - oh no, says he, it will protect jobs!

If this is the AFL's position, they are loonie.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau infected terrorist

northrungrader
northrungrader

The AFL thinks it has the best interests of Alberta in hand? Did I miss an election that gave unions power over the lives of all Albertans? Or did they just declare themselves our new leaders? I am almost positive that it may be time to start culling these treasonous bassturds from within our borders. Take your darned ndp lackeys with you. BC and Ontario will accept you, Alberta does not.

