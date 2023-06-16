Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) president Gil McGowan gave a hearty thumbs up to the federal government’s C-50 just transition bill and a big middle digit to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the corporate “fat cats” opposed to it.
“Despite what people like Danielle Smith and other members of the UCP might tell you, this bill is not about shutting down the Alberta economy — it’s about preparing us for a future that’s going to look different than our past,” he said at a press conference.
“That’s why we in the Alberta labour movement endorse this legislation.”
Although the government hasn’t set terms of reference for a proposed advisory council, the AFL is assuming “a seat at the table” for Alberta workers. It said the proposed legislation is the result of two years of consultations with Alberta’s labour unions and the federal NDP and not the UCP government.
“The UCP government, first under Jason Kenney and then under Danielle Smith, chose not to participate in the consultations that led to the budget commitments and this legislation. They chose instead to politicize the issue and demonize anyone who suggested that we prepare for the future instead of sticking our heads in the sand,” he said.
The AFL said Bill C-50 creates a framework for decision-making that includes representation for workers that will provide advice and direction on sustainable jobs policy and funding to “ensure that the process isn’t dominated by the corporate sector and will protect the livelihood of Albertans.”
“Usually, all of the big economic decisions that affect the jobs and livelihoods of workers are made exclusively by the rich and powerful,” he continued. “This bill is giving workers and civil society a seat at the table, just as we asked.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(3) comments
This is a communist agitator specking his mind, who has no clue from where his jobs and livelihood actually comes from.
He pretends destroying an industry won't lead to job loss - oh no, says he, it will protect jobs!
If this is the AFL's position, they are loonie.
Trudeau infected terrorist
The AFL thinks it has the best interests of Alberta in hand? Did I miss an election that gave unions power over the lives of all Albertans? Or did they just declare themselves our new leaders? I am almost positive that it may be time to start culling these treasonous bassturds from within our borders. Take your darned ndp lackeys with you. BC and Ontario will accept you, Alberta does not.
