Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday to see if they could find some common ground on the environmental regulation of the oil industry and his proposed "Just Transition" legislation.

Trudeau expressed a willingness to explore this strategy during the meeting.

Premier Danielle Smith met with the Prime Minister for approximately 30 minutes primarily discussing Alberta’s request for the federal government to halt the introduction of its proposed ‘Just Transition’ legislation and other emission reduction strategies.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(10) comments

retiredpop
Danielle Smith had to go through the motions but I'm sure she knows Trudeau will never work with Alberta no matter what he says.

G K
PM Kardashian sitting in silence thinking "I wonder what Melanie ordered from Skip tonight?"

gtkeough
Trudope's lips are moving again. Nice socks though. Legault investing in hydro electric with more Alberta money. This clown objects to a pipeline across Quebec, but wishes to see thousands more hectacres of cleared bush, along with many more rivers & lakes affected??!! He might want to revisit the James Bay Project or the stolen power ( Churchill Falls) they took from NFLD & Labrador. The tree huggers ( they could bring Suzuki with them ) would have a great time as well.

guest50
Smith is doing her 'due diligence'.

Notley might throw a temper tantrum tomorrow, but the average Albertan will note the attempt.

As always, the battle will be waged one day at a time, one political perception at a time, and one dragon at a time....

In the not too distant future, freedom will reign.

Cosmo Kramer
The Federal Liberals share no common ground with Alberta.

After cancelling pipelines they have demonstrated their hostility. This will not change. You cannot come to a common agreement with a snake. The Federal Government has drafted the Just Transition in that they are following and agenda. This agenda is Agenda 2030 which was signed by Stephen Harper in his last days as Prime Minister.

I will give Danielle Smith the benefit of the doubt but I hope we are not in for Kenny 2.0 government.

Woodrow George
There is no common ground. Trudeau is a liar. We all know what his plan is: to destroy Alberta's oil and gas industry.

guest356
Given That our PM Zoolander doesn't even know where Alberta is: my expectations of any cooperation remain dismally low.

klcarterdp
exactly! I feel like I have seen this play before. The lights and cameras are on so of course Trudeau will agree to "work" together. Next week he will ram through his just transition.

Boris Hall
Not one syllable this pathologically lying narcissistic psychopath says can be believed

fpenner
I’m hopeful Smith knows this too. I’m sure she does. She’s no dummy.

