Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday to see if they could find some common ground on the environmental regulation of the oil industry and his proposed "Just Transition" legislation.
Trudeau expressed a willingness to explore this strategy during the meeting.
The meeting lasted approximately 30 minutes and primarily discussed Alberta’s request for the federal government to halt the introduction of its proposed "Just Transition" legislation and other emission reduction strategies.
Smith asked the Liberals to instead work collaboratively with the government of Alberta on developing a plan and partnership to attract energy investment and workers into Alberta’s conventional, non-conventional and emerging energy sectors while reducing Canada’s and Alberta’s net emissions.
Trudeau expressed a willingness to explore this strategy with Smith through their respective ministers and Smith will be following up with further correspondence regarding proposed next steps in the near future.
Smith used the discussion to outline Alberta’s expectations as to what must and must not be included in any future federal legislation, targets or policies as it relates to Alberta’s energy sector.
These expectations included:
Abandonment of any references to ‘Just Transition’ or any other terminology or policies that signal the phaseout of Alberta’s conventional or non-conventional energy sector or workforce.
Increased workforce training and participation in all of the conventional, non-conventional and emerging energy sectors.
The need for formal consultation and collaboration with Alberta before the federal government announces or implements legislation, targets or policies that materially impact Alberta’s energy sector.
Substantial increase in LNG exports to Asia through the lens of meeting targets through the replacement of higher emitting fuel sources with clean Canadian LNG.
Joint federal-provincial initiatives to facilitate increased private investment in nuclear, hydrogen, bitumen beyond combustion, geothermal, lithium, helium, zero-emission vehicle, CCUS, petrochemical and other emerging technologies and fuels that make Alberta’s conventional and non-conventional energy sector increasingly carbon neutral.
The federal government vowed by 2035, all new cars and light-duty trucks sold in the country will be zero-emission vehicles.
Just Transition emerged from the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international climate change treaty.
The Paris Agreement makes clear national actions on climate change must ensure a "just transition" for the workforce by creating high-quality jobs in accordance with nationally defined development priorities.
Smith also met with premier François Legault of Quebec in Ottawa in advance of Tuesday's first ministers’ meeting.
Smith stressed the importance of Alberta’s energy sector, advocating for the importance of natural gas exploration and development both for the growth of the Canadian economy and to provide energy security for Canada’s allies.
Premier Legault reiterated his desire to invest in clean energy like hydroelectricity to fight climate change.
Both premiers expressed concern about federal overreach and the need for the federal government to respect provincial autonomy in areas of provincial jurisdiction to better meet the needs of their citizens.
(10) comments
Danielle Smith had to go through the motions but I'm sure she knows Trudeau will never work with Alberta no matter what he says.
PM Kardashian sitting in silence thinking "I wonder what Melanie ordered from Skip tonight?"
Trudope's lips are moving again. Nice socks though. Legault investing in hydro electric with more Alberta money. This clown objects to a pipeline across Quebec, but wishes to see thousands more hectacres of cleared bush, along with many more rivers & lakes affected??!! He might want to revisit the James Bay Project or the stolen power ( Churchill Falls) they took from NFLD & Labrador. The tree huggers ( they could bring Suzuki with them ) would have a great time as well.
Smith is doing her 'due diligence'.
Notley might throw a temper tantrum tomorrow, but the average Albertan will note the attempt.
As always, the battle will be waged one day at a time, one political perception at a time, and one dragon at a time....
In the not too distant future, freedom will reign.
The Federal Liberals share no common ground with Alberta.
After cancelling pipelines they have demonstrated their hostility. This will not change. You cannot come to a common agreement with a snake. The Federal Government has drafted the Just Transition in that they are following and agenda. This agenda is Agenda 2030 which was signed by Stephen Harper in his last days as Prime Minister.
I will give Danielle Smith the benefit of the doubt but I hope we are not in for Kenny 2.0 government.
There is no common ground. Trudeau is a liar. We all know what his plan is: to destroy Alberta's oil and gas industry.
Given That our PM Zoolander doesn't even know where Alberta is: my expectations of any cooperation remain dismally low.
exactly! I feel like I have seen this play before. The lights and cameras are on so of course Trudeau will agree to "work" together. Next week he will ram through his just transition.
Not one syllable this pathologically lying narcissistic psychopath says can be believed
I’m hopeful Smith knows this too. I’m sure she does. She’s no dummy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.