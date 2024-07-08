After months of decline, Direct Energy gas, electricity rates climb for July

After successive decreases, Alberta consumers are going to see higher gas and power bills for the month of July.According to Direct Energy Regulated Services the electricity rate for July is 31% higher than it was in June. A typical residential consumer consuming about 600 kWh per month would see a $23.73 increase — about 10% — higher on their power bill compared to last month.The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. Likewise, gas rates are increasing about 28 cents to $8.32 per gigajoule (GJ) to $8.32 from $8.04 the month prior. In a news release, Direct Energy said the rate reflects a market price of $6.81 plus a $1.51 retroactive adjustment for June and prior months.By comparison, the Intra-Alberta cost of natural gas — the price producers receive at the well head — averaged $1.07 per GJ in June, according to GasAlberta that tracks prices. On Sunday, July 7 it was about 73 cents.That means a typical gas bill for July would be about $92 in regions of Alberta north of Red Deer and about $79 south.Those figures are down from $106 and $93 in June, but mainly because consumption is about 30% lower in the summer months.