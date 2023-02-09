Some spent too little, while others spent over budget.
The final spending numbers for the 2022 UCP leadership race have been released by Elections Alberta.
The date of the leadership vote was Oct. 6, 2022, when Danielle Smith was voted in as the new leader of the UCP.
Smith's campaign posted a deficit of $26,792.39 with $1,389,828.75 in expenses for the race. Her campaign raised a total of $1,363,036.36.
Smith asked for cash to pay off the remaining bills from her leadership campaign.
Days after the leadership race she sent out an email blast to ask for help.
"I am incredibly grateful to the many grassroots Albertans who helped fundraise for my leadership campaign. One of our greatest strengths as conservatives is our generosity. We stand up for the values we believe in," Smith said.
"My leadership campaign has approximately $26,500 in remaining bills and I am hopeful through your generosity, I can pay those off today."
Alberta President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews was a little tight on spending during the leadership race and reported a surplus of $33,407.18. Toews's total expenses were $1,182,304.62. The campaign raised 1,215,711.80.
Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean also reported a deficit for the campaign. Jean's campaign reported a $38,477.40 deficit. His total revenue for the leadership race was $388,750.43. Jean reported $427,227.83 in expenses.
Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism Todd Loewen reported a $3,103.04 deficit and took in a total of $241,896.00. His expenses for the leader race totalled $244,999.04.
Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz also reported a deficit of $10,285.68. Her campaign raised a total of $$377,704.09 with $387,989.77 in expenses.
Leela Aheer posted the largest deficit of $172,462.02. Her campaign raised $63,894.08. Aheer reported $236,356.10 in expenses.
Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism also saw her campaign in the red with a $19,682.54 deficit. She raised a total of $458,496.88 with $478,179.42 in expenses.
In total $4,346,885.53 in expenses were reported for the seven candidates.
The next Alberta election will be held in May.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
Rate:
Begins:
Ends:
Transaction ID:
(1) comment
Doesn’t matter
Trudeau will pick up the tab for his operative
