Residents in Alberta should be aware that 811 Health Link is unable to receive calls at this time as Alberta Health Services is experiencing a province-wide network outage.
"We are currently experiencing a province-wide network outage which is impacting some services. 811 Health Link is unable to receive calls at this time. If you have an emergency, call 911," AHS stated.
"We are working to restore service and will provide updates as soon as possible."
It is currently unclear what is causing the outage. It began early on Monday.
One AHS staffer told the Western Standard all the computers are down in there area of the hospital.
"AHS is experiencing a network outage, which is impacting some services across the province," AHS Executive Director of Issues Management and Communications Kerry Williamson said.
EMS dispatch is functioning with back-up procedures and calls to 911 are not affected. In an emergency, people should continue to call 911.
"Our teams are currently using downtime procedures, which are immediately put in place if an electronic system isn’t available. This ensures we can continue to provide patient care," Williamson said.
Health Link 811 is available in a limited capacity.
"Wait times will be longer than usual as we restore full service," Williamson said.
(2) comments
Obviously the Trudeau infected globalist/ terrorists will be sabotaging Alberta from every angle in order to destabilize Danielle Smith ahead of the May elections
WEF predicted.
