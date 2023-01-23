Using phone
Courtesy of CBC

Residents in Alberta should be aware that 811 Health Link is unable to receive calls at this time as Alberta Health Services is experiencing a province-wide network outage.

"We are currently experiencing a province-wide network outage which is impacting some services. 811 Health Link is unable to receive calls at this time. If you have an emergency, call 911," AHS stated.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Obviously the Trudeau infected globalist/ terrorists will be sabotaging Alberta from every angle in order to destabilize Danielle Smith ahead of the May elections

PersonOne
PersonOne

WEF predicted.

