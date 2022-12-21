AHS using alternate mode of transportation

The AHS administrator has been tasked with four priority actions to improve emergency medical services coverage. That includes finding ways to use more appropriate modes of transportation when the use of ambulances and highly trained paramedics is not needed.

Alberta’s government is introducing a new program to free up ambulances and paramedics to respond to more emergency calls.

As part of the Healthcare Action Plan, Alberta’s government is working with Alberta Health Services (AHS) to improve emergency medical services (EMS) response times and open up acute care beds more quickly for Albertans waiting in the emergency department.

(3) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Good plan. Should help. However, Albertans need to be told that their health is their responsibility and that each of us should stake at least one positive step to improve it.

Bill Marriott
Bill Marriott

This is a great practically based initiative. Hopefully AHS will provide some useful metrics to measure if this is making a difference. The big risk is that patient who dies of a heart attack using the alternative transportation. Heads will explode. But what else is new. It seems to have replaced hockey as our favorite pastime.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Well that would be on the head of the AHS administration that okayed a high risk transfer. It's time the AHS bureaucracy starts facing consequences.

This is a good step in the right direction. I'd rather my tax dollars fund a $50 glorified cab ride than a $500 ambulance transfer. Back in the winter of 91 a 5 mile ambulance bill was over $400 from an accident scene, I shudder to think what it costs now.

