Alberta’s government is introducing a new program to free up ambulances and paramedics to respond to more emergency calls.
As part of the Healthcare Action Plan, Alberta’s government is working with Alberta Health Services (AHS) to improve emergency medical services (EMS) response times and open up acute care beds more quickly for Albertans waiting in the emergency department.
Instead of using highly trained paramedics for non-medical patient transfers like transporting patients home, AHS will arrange for alternative transportation.
“Paramedics are highly skilled health professionals who are trained to respond in times of crisis. We want to ensure their skills are being used in the best way possible while also ensuring Albertans are not left waiting after a call to 911," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said.
"Our Healthcare Action Plan will make sure Albertans get the care they need where and when they need it. Albertans have been calling for change and rightfully demanding a health system that works for them. By rolling out this program across the province, we will free up more ambulances and acute care beds to deliver urgent care faster.”
This program for non-clinical transports is for patients who do not require medical support during transport and are able to care for themselves on the way, including patients who are cleared to be transferred or discharged from a facility or acute care.
“Our goal is to get more ambulances on the road and available for emergency calls and fewer ambulances and paramedics needlessly tied up when medical care is not needed," Minister of Health Jason Copping said.
"Help is on the way for Albertans calling 911 and waiting in emergency rooms. We are committed to improving urgent care and fixing the health-care system.”
AHS expects that 15% of transports will be diverted from emergency medical services, which means that paramedics could respond to about 70 more transports per day once this program is implemented across the province.
“I want to thank all staff and physicians who are helping to get this new EMS program implemented and executed, and also the teams focused on immediate actions across all priority areas," said Mauro Chies, interim president and CEO of AHS.
The new program is one of several immediate actions underway at AHS designed to better serve Albertans. AHS has an aggressive plan to improve four priority areas and is taking several concrete steps to reduce pressures and improve system performance.
Initiatives include improving EMS response times by:
- Supporting the use of alternate transport options.
- Adding triage physicians in emergency department waiting rooms to support ambulance offload.
- Performing secondary triage — sending 911 calls to 811 where appropriate.
- Allowing paramedics to assess and treat without transport to hospital.
- Implementing an EMS Provincial Service Plan.
- Decreasing emergency department wait times by:
- Improving hospital flow to improve use of emergency department beds.
- Ensuring Albertans are aware of alternate options to visiting an emergency department.
- Expanding hours for non-urgent clinics at children's hospitals.
Copping said the alternative transportation is just "one step" of many to improve the system.
The program will be rapidly implemented across the province. Further consultation with patients, families, Indigenous partners and continuing care partners will take place to ensure local solutions are available and put in place quickly.
Health care staff and physicians will use provincial guidelines and clinical judgment to determine if a patient is able to use the alternative transportation options.
Alternative transportation includes community shuttles, wheelchair-accessible taxis and other locally available options. Each zone will have a list of providers that would be available to all hospitals. AHS will cover the cost of transportation for patients who are financially unable to do so.
The program for non-clinical transports has been successfully piloted in Calgary, Bonnyville, Valleyview, Athabasca and St. Paul for six months. Patients will need to meet the criteria set by AHS to be considered for the program.
Health care professionals will consult with the patient or their designated family to discuss options to determine the most appropriate transport.
EMS will still transport patients who require medical care.
As part of the Healthcare Action Plan, the AHS administrator is focusing on four immediate goals, including improving EMS response times and decreasing emergency room wait times.
The AHS administrator has been tasked with four priority actions to improve emergency medical services coverage. That includes finding ways to use more appropriate modes of transportation when the use of ambulances and highly trained paramedics is not needed.
(3) comments
Good plan. Should help. However, Albertans need to be told that their health is their responsibility and that each of us should stake at least one positive step to improve it.
This is a great practically based initiative. Hopefully AHS will provide some useful metrics to measure if this is making a difference. The big risk is that patient who dies of a heart attack using the alternative transportation. Heads will explode. But what else is new. It seems to have replaced hockey as our favorite pastime.
Well that would be on the head of the AHS administration that okayed a high risk transfer. It's time the AHS bureaucracy starts facing consequences.
This is a good step in the right direction. I'd rather my tax dollars fund a $50 glorified cab ride than a $500 ambulance transfer. Back in the winter of 91 a 5 mile ambulance bill was over $400 from an accident scene, I shudder to think what it costs now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.