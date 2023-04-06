Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean said if you want a job, come to Alberta.
On Thursday, Jean issued a statement on the March 2023 Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada.
“Opportunities in our province continue to grow and more Albertans are finding good jobs and taking home regular paycheques,” Jean said.
“It is very encouraging to see even as more and more people choose Alberta, they are finding meaningful work. In March, nearly 14,000 found work, including more than 10,000 in new full-time positions.”
Alberta continues moving forward with more paychecks and prosperity!Alberta created 1/3 of all new jobs in Canada 🍁 for March, with 10,000 full time jobs.#cdnpoli #abpoli pic.twitter.com/f2qqd3Pfxr— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) April 6, 2023
Alberta employment rose by 14,000 (+.6%) in March, the third increase in four months, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 5.7%. In the 12 months to March 2023, employment in the province increased by 95,000 (+4%), driven by gains in full-time work.
Employment fell in natural resources (-14,000; -9.7%) over the 12 months, but increased in professional, scientific and technical services (+51,000; +24.9%) and in transportation and warehousing (+34,000; +29.3%).
“Alberta continues moving forward with more paychecks and prosperity,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said.
Jean said he knows that Alberta is a land of opportunity.
“The policies our government has been relentlessly pursuing mean job creators, entrepreneurs and skilled workers have a home here and can succeed,” Jean said.
“That's why nearly 500,000 more Albertans are working today than were working in May 2019.”
Jean said the Alberta is Calling campaign has been incredibly successful at making sure Canadians know about the many benefits available in the province.
“We are working hard to ensure that those benefits continue long into the future,” Jean said.
“Our low taxes mean Albertans can take home more of their regular pay from paycheques that are already the highest in the country.”
Jean said Alberta's red tape reduction means job creators and entrepreneurs can more seamlessly do the work needed to help grow economy in the province.
“Programs like the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program mean more people from around the world can come here to join us in continuing to build up the province we love,” Jean said.
“And programs like our Film and Television Tax Credit and our Investment and Growth Fund are helping to attract investment and jobs in an increasingly diversified economy.”
Jean said Alberta is on the right track.
“We are committed to continuing the work of our grandparents and great-grandparents who built this province into what it is today. And we are committed to further diversification so there are more opportunities for everyone so they can support their families and pursue their dreams.”
