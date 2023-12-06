Alberta awarded ‘Fossil of the Day’ award by activists at COP28

We’ve all heard of sticks and stones — but fossil bones?Climate activists at the COP28 conference in Dubai were having a laugh at Alberta’s expense on Wednesday, after they awarded Premier Danielle Smith’s delegation with the coveted ‘Fossil of the Day’ at the UN climate confab.The Ottawa-based Climate Action Network hands out the award on a daily basis, but it’s usually to national governments not regional ones. This time it was for Smith’s moratorium on new wind and solar projects back home and for touting support for the oil and gas industry..The award has previously been bestowed on both Liberal and Conservative federal governments under Justin Trudeau and Stephen Harper.."Alberta, we don't want you to end up like your namesake, the long-extinct Albertosaurus,” it said at an informal ceremony on the conference grounds.“Listen to what people in your own province want — a plan to transition from dependency on volatile fossil fuels to the opportunities of clean energy, in a way that protects workers — or you'll get left behind.”According to the Royal Tyrell Museum, the Albertosaurus was a close relative of T-Rex that roamed Alberta during the Cretaceous period.That didn’t stop Smith and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe from holding joint ‘fireside’ chats at the Saskatchewan Pavilion to highlight steps each government has taken to reduce emissions and promote new technologies such as carbon capture.In fact, they were supported by former Quebec premier and federal Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest who said it was important for both Western leaders to state their case to an international audience.."We're using brute force at the moment just by going to court and getting the Supreme Court and the federal courts to clarify some of these issues for the federal government. I suppose we'll have to do a little bit more of that,"Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.During their presentation, both Moe and Smith complained of a lack of collaboration with Ottawa on issues such as electricity regulations and its new methane reduction rules that were unveiled without consultation from Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault from the summit floor earlier this week.Both Alberta and Saskatchewan have invoked their respective ‘sovereignty acts’ accusing Ottawa of illegally circumventing the spirit — if not the letter — of the constitution.Smith reportedly termed it “fundamental dysfunctionality” within the Canadian federal system and vowed to keep taking Ottawa to court over its emissions policies, where Alberta has been racking up significant victories over environmental impact assessments and single-use plastics such as drinking straws."We're using brute force at the moment just by going to court and getting the Supreme Court and the federal courts to clarify some of these issues for the federal government. I suppose we'll have to do a little bit more of that," she said.