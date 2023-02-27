EMS wait times reduced after 90 days in Alberta

According to Smith, improved ambulance times mean that Albertans are receiving the urgent care they need from highly skilled paramedics more quickly.

 Western Standard Photo

The UCP says it's plan to lower wait times for EMS response in Alberta appears to be working.

On Monday, the UCP released its 90-day report and claimed Albertans are spending less time waiting for the medical care they need since the Health Care Action Plan (HCAP) was launched.

(1) comment

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Just checked online. CommieBC LOCAL Calgary & Edmonton News: Nothing! Zilch! The CommieBC will NOT report anything favorable towards the UPC.

So here I go again sounding like a broken record: we (Canadians) need an online news channel like GB NEWS in the UK. Google it, folks. gbnews.uk.

CBC, Globalist Newz and CTV television are controlling the message because they control the media.

