ACCA thanks UCP for money in Budget 2023

The ACCA noted money spent by the UCP will support the shift of care to the community, enhance workforce capacity, increase choice and innovation, and improve the quality of care.

The Alberta Continuing Care Association (ACCA) welcomed the UCP's Budget 2023 announcement on Tuesday which will see the investment of $1 billion over three years for continuing care transformation.

The ACCA is a non-profit, voluntary organization representing the providers of continuing care services in Alberta. ACCA members include both non-profit and private, independent owners and operators across the spectrum of continuing care, including home care, designated supportive living, and long-term care.

