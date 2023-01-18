Alberta is ending an agreement with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis is calling on the federal government to find better alternatives.

The UCP government's fight against Ottawa's decisions continues as Alberta ends holding federal immigration detainees in provincial jails.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

G K
G K

It's getting ugly. I love it.

