Newly-sworn Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean says oil and gas will continue to dominate the world’s energy mix for years to come in response to a federal government report that says the country will have to reduce petroleum output some 70% to meet net zero targets.

In an emailed statement to the Western Standard, Brian Jean said Alberta’s energy sector is already a global leader in producing some of the most responsible, reliable and environmentally friendly energy on Earth. 

Oil sands forecast

Oil sands production expected to roll over this decade.
Energy mix

Oil and gas — in green — under the CER’s net-zero scenarios.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Canada's entire Annual Emissions are a measly 1.6% of Global Emissions.

China increase their Emissions by more than that Every Few Months.

Only the insane left & those with weak minds would believe that shutting down Canada's Economy over our tiny Emissions was viable.

Even some of the Oil Execs have bought into the "Karbon Capture" Nonsense . . . why starve Canada's Wheat Fields by burying the CO2 than enables them to grow?

They waste Millions on this nonsense . . .

Time for Canada to stand pat & wait for the Rest of the World to catch up . . . we could sit in the Dark & Starve and the Air Quality in Beijing would not change.

There is nothing know today to replace Oil & Gas . . . it certainly will not be Windmills & Solar . . . both the Brits & Germans have fired up Coal Plants cause that junk don't perform.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

It's time for The People to Try the WEF Criminal gang for Crimes Against Humanity.

If found Guilty! by THE PEOPLE, itt's time for Hangings to begin.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

We sit in dark freezibg. Wef elites fly around the world playing. Thats the plan. Frreze the useless eaters so wef elites can inherit the world.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

This has nothing to do with the environment, try control and power.

rianc
rianc

Completely agree, Trudumb and his merry band of idiots want as much power and possible to control Canadians.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Ottawa wants to achieve net zero by turning Canada into a 3 rd world country. Alberta wants to use technology to remove the C02

Emissions from using FF, and allow Canada to stay strong and free and to be a world leader. What option do you prefer???

