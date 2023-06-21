Newly-sworn Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean says oil and gas will continue to dominate the world’s energy mix for years to come in response to a federal government report that says the country will have to reduce petroleum output some 70% to meet net zero targets.
In an emailed statement to the Western Standard, Brian Jean said Alberta’s energy sector is already a global leader in producing some of the most responsible, reliable and environmentally friendly energy on Earth.
He was responding to a report Tuesday by the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER) which suggested oil sands production would be reduced more than 83% if Canada is to meet it Paris Accord goals. Jean also represents Alberta’s oil sands heartland in his capacity as MLA.
And he continued to insist that Alberta would achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, not 2035 as proposed by the federal government.
The CER numbers were based on assessments by the Paris-based International Energy Agency.
“Every credible forecaster sees oil and gas continuing to dominate the energy mix for decades to come,” he said.
“Alberta has been very clear; we want the federal government to work with Alberta and our energy sector to reach net-zero 2050 targets. The goal here is to reduce emissions, not phase out oil and gas production.”
Jean said he is confident the province can achieve the goal through investment in technology and increased LNG exports to replace higher emitting fuels internationally — and not production cuts.
“I am confident we can protect our world-class energy sector while continuing to drastically reduce emissions, which is why we are prioritizing bilateral discussions with the federal government.”
(6) comments
Canada's entire Annual Emissions are a measly 1.6% of Global Emissions.
China increase their Emissions by more than that Every Few Months.
Only the insane left & those with weak minds would believe that shutting down Canada's Economy over our tiny Emissions was viable.
Even some of the Oil Execs have bought into the "Karbon Capture" Nonsense . . . why starve Canada's Wheat Fields by burying the CO2 than enables them to grow?
They waste Millions on this nonsense . . .
Time for Canada to stand pat & wait for the Rest of the World to catch up . . . we could sit in the Dark & Starve and the Air Quality in Beijing would not change.
There is nothing know today to replace Oil & Gas . . . it certainly will not be Windmills & Solar . . . both the Brits & Germans have fired up Coal Plants cause that junk don't perform.
It's time for The People to Try the WEF Criminal gang for Crimes Against Humanity.
If found Guilty! by THE PEOPLE, itt's time for Hangings to begin.
We sit in dark freezibg. Wef elites fly around the world playing. Thats the plan. Frreze the useless eaters so wef elites can inherit the world.
This has nothing to do with the environment, try control and power.
Completely agree, Trudumb and his merry band of idiots want as much power and possible to control Canadians.
Ottawa wants to achieve net zero by turning Canada into a 3 rd world country. Alberta wants to use technology to remove the C02
Emissions from using FF, and allow Canada to stay strong and free and to be a world leader. What option do you prefer???
