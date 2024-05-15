Alberta government says fire ban, vehicle restriction coming to Fort McMurray

The Alberta government confirmed it will be taking further action to cope with the wildfire near Fort McMurray. A fire ban will be in effect for the Fort McMurray and High Level Forest Area because of the wildfire effective 2 p.m. “Under a fire ban, all outdoor wood fires on public and private land are banned,” said Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen at a Wednesday press conference. “In addition, an off-highway vehicle (OHV) restriction will be implemented for the Fort McMurray Forest Area.” Under an OHV restriction, Loewen said recreational use of these vehicles is prohibited. On average, he said less than 1% of wildfires have been caused by OHVs in the last five years. Loewen pointed out the restriction will prevent further manmade wildfires and will allow firefighters to focus on the one near Fort McMurray. A number of wildfire advisories and bans remain throughout Alberta. Because of the ongoing wildfires, he said it is crucial Albertans stay up to date on wildfire risk conditions by consulting the Alberta government’s website. Wildfire danger has increased in recent days, with many areas of Alberta at a high, very high, or extreme level. Loewen concluded by saying his heart goes out to the families affected by the evacuation order in Fort McMurray. He added the Alberta government is working to ensure they could return home soon. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith started off the press conference by saying as residents rush to leave their homes, she knows it will bring back memories of the 2016 wildfire. “And I’m sure these memories will create fear and uncertainty for many in Fort McMurray, and my sympathy is with every one facing this situation,” said Smith. “But safety must remain our top priority.” Smith said people should know the Alberta government it is ready to do whatever is necessary to keep Albertans safe. She called this evacuation “a stark reminder that our province lives alongside the threat of wildfires and other natural disasters.” Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said the Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) is working with affected communities and is committed to providing supports and resources to navigate the situation. “There are currently two wildfire local states of emergency declared — One for the County of Grande Prairie and one for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo,” said Ellis. “The Fort McMurray First Nation #468 has also issued a band council resolution.” Ellis confirmed the Alberta Sheriffs has been assisting the RCMP with evacuations in affected communities, and the estimated number of people evacuated is more than 6,000. An evacuation alert remains in place for other areas of Fort McMurray. Loewen followed up by saying an expansion to the evacuation order depends on the conditions. “What Alberta Wildfire does is they analyze the conditions, they look at how the winds may change during the next 24 or 36 hours, and they make recommendations,” he said. “So Alberta Wildfire does not call for the evacuation orders or advisories, but we provide the information to the people who do make that decision.” He said the people who make these decision are often at the municipal level. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) put out an evacuation order for four communities in Fort McMurray due to a wildfire on Tuesday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Fort McMurray orders wildfire evacuation in four communitiesRMWB said Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace have moved to an evacuation order, and residents must leave by 4 p.m. while following signs, designated evacuation routes, and instructions from emergency responders. If people are not in an area under an evacuation order, the RMWB said they should remain in place until these communities evacuate first to facilitate a safe evacuation. It added evacuees should register online.