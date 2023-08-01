The UCP government said it has been in contact with one of the first clinics reported in the province that promised to fast-track access to a family doctor, along with other perks, to patients who pay a membership.
"The Marda Loop Health Clinic provided a response to our request this afternoon," said Scott Johnston, press secretary for the health ministry on Monday evening.
"Alberta Health has clearly outlined the mandated requirements and if any changes are implemented we will ensure alignment with legislation."
It's currently unclear what officials' response to the letter was.
Recently, CBC News reported the Calgary clinic offered the service for patients, at a cost of up to $4,800 a year.
“On Friday, my department sent a letter to the Marda Loop clinic related to ongoing concerns about an impending membership fee structure to introduce on August 1," Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange told the Western Standard via email.
"Alberta’s government remains firmly committed to the principles of the Canada Health Act as well as the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act and ensuring all providers adhere to this legislation."
Another clinic in Calgary has promised to fast-track access to a family doctor, along with other perks, to patients who pay up to $5,200 a year.
Harrison Healthcare, with clinics in Calgary and Vancouver, is offering a new membership program for uninsured components of care, including non-physician care.
"Insured physician visits and after-hours care, prescribed tests and any other publicly insured services will be billed to the provincial health insurance plan by Harrison or by its physicians," Harrison Healthcare stated on its website.
"Provincial health insurance plans invariably provide important physician services in the fields of prevention and disease management. Subscription to a Harrison Program is not a precondition to access insured physician services."
LaGrange said she will continue to work with the federal government and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta to ensure compliance.
"As outlined in the letter, should any clinic proceed with the membership fee structure or offer accelerated access to family physicians, an investigation will be conducted and if non-compliance is found, Alberta Health will initiate action, which could lead to withholding payments or court-mandated fines that could result in clinics needing to shut down," LaGrange said.
"Albertans do not pay out of pocket for insured health services, such as seeing a family doctor or visiting a hospital – that will not change.”
However, it's not only clinics in Alberta that offer this service.
Researchers from Dalhousie University and Simon Fraser University released a paper in 2022 that said “Parallel private payment for primary care services is occurring in at least 83 clinics across six Canadian provinces as identified through this environmental scan.”
“The extent to which these clinics impact patients’ access to care and supply of physicians and other healthcare professionals should be the subject of future research,” reads the research paper.
