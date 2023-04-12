Alberta Leg
Image by Arthur C. Green

The Alberta Investment Management Company (AIMCo) which manages the Alberta Heritage Trust Fund, said last week it posted a 3.4% loss for the year ended Dec. 31, but remains well in the money over its longer term four- and 10-year plans.

Heritage Fund value

Despite the losses in the calendar year, AIMCo said it exceeded its benchmark performance returns by about 1.8% compared to the 5.2% loss it expected at the start of last year. It came out ahead over the longer term, however. Total fund return net of fees was 5.9% over four years — which included three years during the pandemic — and an impressive 7.2% over 10 years.

$40 billion in Heritage Fund transfers since 1982
Heritage Fund equity growth by year

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.