The Alberta NDP is calling for an independent investigation into Premier Danielle Smith’s interactions with Crown prosecutors.

However, the province's justice department says the premier has never spoken with any Crown prosecutors about any court legal matters that they deal with.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

This is very "ballsy" of the NDP just 2 days after news of a loss of $2B (payable by the AB taxpayers) due to lies told by Hoffman and Cheryl Oates (Attorney General), members of the NDP government when they were in power. The Province of Alberta was also named in the suit resulting in a 2 billion dollar debt laid on the shoulders of AB taxpayers. The NDP don't live in the real world do they?

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The NDP have zero dirty on Smith and have to invent controversies which are nothing burgers to create any type of "hysteria" against Smith. The NDP are totally devoid of having any positive socio-economic platform other than those of supporting the shuttering of the Alberta oil/gas, mining and other important lucrative revenue and job generating industries. Notley and her cabal would surely cause nothing but economic destruction if given the chance.

Jablonski
Jablonski

This is an NDP/media distraction from Japan asking for our energy. Notley could request her leader, Jagmeet, to force the federal government to enter into a MOU with Japan. He is in control. Why isn't Notley supporting Alberta industry and pressing Jagmeet on this? The UCP need to eviscerate her on this. Probably won't because they spend too much energy back tracking.

fpenner
fpenner

I expect the mud slinging by the desperate. leather face supporting socialists to only increase as we approach the election.

Goose
Goose

Yes we know the NDs would prefer if more pastors were thrown in jail.

G K
G K

Danielle is getting sewered by the left wing zealots who are now running this country. God help us if the wizened one gets back in power in Alberta (not to mention Yankmeat and the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher federally). It is shameful what has become of this once great country.

