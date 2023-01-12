The Alberta NDP is calling for an independent investigation into Premier Danielle Smith’s interactions with Crown prosecutors.
However, the province's justice department says the premier has never spoken with any Crown prosecutors about any court legal matters that they deal with.
“Danielle Smith is reaching into the Crown prosecution branch, and inquiring about a specific case and questioning whether charges are in the public interest, and that certainly constitutes interference,” Alberta NDP Justice Critic Irfan Sabir claimed on Thursday.
“Smith’s actions undermine the rule of law and it is disturbing to see that she does not understand that."
"Premier Smith’s comments reflect the prosecutorial standard and reflect the independence of Crown prosecutors to assess these factors," Assistant Communications Director for the minister of Justice Jason Maloney told the Western Standard.
The Alberta NDP claimed Smith made the comment when responding to a media question on Thursday regarding her previous statement that COVID-19-related charges against a pastor be dropped.
“The way our system of justice works is that we do have an independent justice department and independent Crown prosecutors, and I have asked them to consider all charges under the lens of: is it in the public interest to pursue, and is there a reasonable likelihood of conviction," Smith said according to the Alberta NDP.
“I ask them on a regular basis, as new cases come out, is it in the best interest to pursue and is there a reasonable likelihood of conviction?”
The NDP is calling for an investigation similar to one former premier Jason Kenney launched following Kaycee Madu’s phone call to the Edmonton police chief regarding a distracted driving ticket he received.
The NDP is also calling on Smith to release all meeting minutes, phone calls, of interactions she has had with the Crown prosecutors’ office.
"As agents of the attorney general, Crown prosecutors report on individual prosecutions to the minister of justice solely in his role as attorney general, and the deputy minister solely in his role as deputy attorney general," Maloney said.
"Following this process is essential to preserving the independence of the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS). And in keeping with the processes, the premier has never spoken with any Crown prosecutors about any court/legal matters that they deal with. Suggesting otherwise may undermine public faith in the administration of justice."
(6) comments
This is very "ballsy" of the NDP just 2 days after news of a loss of $2B (payable by the AB taxpayers) due to lies told by Hoffman and Cheryl Oates (Attorney General), members of the NDP government when they were in power. The Province of Alberta was also named in the suit resulting in a 2 billion dollar debt laid on the shoulders of AB taxpayers. The NDP don't live in the real world do they?
The NDP have zero dirty on Smith and have to invent controversies which are nothing burgers to create any type of "hysteria" against Smith. The NDP are totally devoid of having any positive socio-economic platform other than those of supporting the shuttering of the Alberta oil/gas, mining and other important lucrative revenue and job generating industries. Notley and her cabal would surely cause nothing but economic destruction if given the chance.
This is an NDP/media distraction from Japan asking for our energy. Notley could request her leader, Jagmeet, to force the federal government to enter into a MOU with Japan. He is in control. Why isn't Notley supporting Alberta industry and pressing Jagmeet on this? The UCP need to eviscerate her on this. Probably won't because they spend too much energy back tracking.
I expect the mud slinging by the desperate. leather face supporting socialists to only increase as we approach the election.
Yes we know the NDs would prefer if more pastors were thrown in jail.
Danielle is getting sewered by the left wing zealots who are now running this country. God help us if the wizened one gets back in power in Alberta (not to mention Yankmeat and the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher federally). It is shameful what has become of this once great country.
