The Alberta Legislature Press Gallery Association sent a letter to Premier Danielle Smith on Monday seeking clarification on how many questions can be asked during press conferences.
On April 14, Smith announced that reporters attending and calling into press conferences would be limited to one question, with no follow-up.
""It's not one question for one outlet," the Premier's Office told the Western Standard.
"It's one per journalist."
"It appears that reporters will be restricted to having only one question and no follow up — a policy that we believe flies in the face of convention in Alberta," said the Alberta Legislature Press Gallery Association.
"It is also unclear to the gallery what one question per outlet means. Does one outlet mean one media company? Does Radio-Canada get to ask questions for Francophone communities if CBC as a whole only gets one question? Are Edmonton and Calgary newsrooms from the same media company not able to ask questions for their respective readers? Restricting questions in this way would severely limit the number of questions asked at news conferences, not enable more of them."
The Alberta Legislature Press Gallery Association said the press gallery fundamentally disagrees with limiting questions in this manner, but clarity is needed if this is indeed the policy going forward.
"The gallery is disappointed that this new policy was rolled out prior to having any discussions with its executive or members, or even a heads up that it was coming," the Alberta Legislature Press Gallery Association said.
"This policy restricts reporters from doing the job of holding the government and politicians to account. It’s viewed by the members of the press gallery as an attack on their ability to seek clarification and challenge the premier on issues of public interest if she fails to deliver a fulsome answer on the first question."
The Alberta Legislature Press Gallery Association said the gallery does not accept the explanation offered thus far that giving reporters only one question will allow for more questions to be asked throughout press conferences.
A source in the Premier's Office confirmed that the "new policy" is one question per journalist to the Western Standard.
The Alberta Legislature Press Gallery Association said many other options are open — shorter preambles, shorter answers, longer news conferences, more news conferences.
"The press gallery is demanding that this policy be changed so that reporters have the ability to ask at least a question with a follow-up," the Alberta Legislature Press Gallery Association said.
In 2021, the previous administration brought in a one question only policy for reporters due to the extraordinary circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"After being in place for months, it was finally reversed after the press gallery pointed out that a survey of nine other press galleries at the time found that Alberta was the only province restricting reporters to just one question," the Alberta Legislature Press Gallery Association said.
"We consider this to be a serious matter as it involves the gallery and other outlets and reporters while impinging on the broader issue of a free press. Therefore, any communications regarding this, whether by email, text or conversation will be considered on the record and will be distributed to gallery members for inclusion in news stories."
The letter was then signed by the following press gallary members:
- Michelle Bellefontaine
- Kieran Leavitt
- Catherine Griwkowsky
- Audrey Neveu
- Arthur Green
- Dean Bennett
- Graham Thomson
- Janet French
- Saif Kaisar
A deadline was given to the Premier's Office of noon on Tuesday to respond. The Premier's Office responded at 11:37 a.m.
"Thank you for your letter of April 17, outlining concerns you have with the format of press conferences. To be clear, individual journalists, not outlets, are welcome to ask the premier one question so she is able to respond to as many journalists as possible in the allotted time," the Premier's Office stated.
"As always, if a journalist requires a clarification or additional information, they are more than welcome to contact our office."
The Premier's Office said media have been welcome to every one of Smith’s press conferences and have been treated professionally.
"Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Official Opposition who, yesterday, disrespected a journalist who is a colleague of one of your fully-accredited press gallery members," the Premier's Office said.
"While we acknowledge your concerns, this new format will remain in place and we look forward to a continued professional relationship."
