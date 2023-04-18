Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, with fellow western premiers Scott Moe (Saskatchewan) and Heather Stefanson (Manitoba,) was quick to respond to federal Justice Minister Lametti's comment about repealing legislation that gives the western provinces control over their own natural resources.

The Alberta Legislature Press Gallery Association sent a letter to Premier Danielle Smith on Monday seeking clarification on how many questions can be asked during press conferences.

On April 14, Smith announced that reporters attending and calling into press conferences would be limited to one question, with no follow-up.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Free Canada
Free Canada

The press Gallery is just an extension of the fake news msm. I have zero respect for them. I am so tiered of all the dumb questions from places like the CBC, Canadian Press, and all the other government funded outfits. These outlets just waste my time.

Delby
Delby

It's not one question for one outlet, but one question per reporter. That's what I read as a near quote from Smith. AND THEN, the cbc started whining. Get a brain or get a job where you have to actually work, cbc.

KiltConservative
KiltConservative

Is there anything journalists won't whine about. Waaaaaa. My feelings are hurt because I'm not getting what I want. I bet not one of the names on that letter said anything to Snotley about banning WS. Total BS

