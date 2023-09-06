Alberta man arrested after trying to fraudulently buy an Audi worth $150,000 Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Sep 6, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Strathcona County Property Crime Unit (PCU) became aware of an attempted fraudulent purchase of an Audi RS Q8, valued at $150,000. Wiki Commons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Lloydminster man attempted to purchase a luxury SUV in Sherwood Park recently and ran into trouble with the law.On August 31, the RCMP said investigators with the Strathcona County Property Crime Unit (PCU) became aware of an attempted fraudulent purchase of an Audi RS Q8, valued at $150,000.An investigation was launched and police were able to identify the male suspect.On September 1, Strathcona County PCU with the assistance of the Strathcona County Drug Unit located and arrested the male in Lloydminster.Kodi Boynton, 33, a resident of Lloydminster was charged with the following criminal code offences:Fraud Over $5,000Utter Forged Documents (X2)False PretencesBoynton was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Wednesday, September 20 at 9:30 a.m. in Sherwood Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Audi Q8 Rs Sherwood Executive Cars Sports Sedans Audi Q8 Station Wagons Volkswagen Group Of America Strathcona County Provincial Court Strathcona County Property Crime Unit Kodi Boynton Strathcona County Drug Unit Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Projections show Conservatives forming majority government with 179 seats Barber, Lich wrap up first day in court Notley blames climate change for wildfires, despite arrest of suspected arsonist SLOBODIAN: Not enough soldiers to stand on guard for thee or anybody else Bank of Canada interest rate announcement as food inflation rises up to 18%
