In November of 2022, Alberta Agriculture Inspections and Investigation Section (IIS), RCMP Livestock Investigative Unit (LIU) and Wheatland County received complaints concerning a male who was slaughtering sick and injured cattle.
The man was then selling uninspected meat and unlawfully disposing of the dead animals.
"The sale of uninspected meat has the potential to result in severe illness or death, as it has not been determined safe for human consumption," the RCMP stated.
During the investigation, evidence was obtained regarding the male causing unnecessary suffering to cattle by failing to adequately care for and feed his animals. The Mounties gathered evidence of sick animals and meat sales in contravention of the Alberta Meat Inspection Regulation.
On February 21, RCMP LIU, Alberta Agriculture, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency entered the Strathmore-area property and witnessed employees on-site actively slaughtering cattle.
A male was arrested at the scene. Thirty-six dead calves, multiple cow parts and over 100 tags from slaughtered cows were located during the search.
Peter Wiebe, 59, a resident of Wheatland County in Alberta, has been charged with the following:
• Causing Unnecessary Suffering to Animals
• Allow/permit animals to be in distress
• Unlawful disposal of dead cattle
• Deal in livestock or livestock products without being licenced
• Selling uninspected meat
• Fail to label meat "UNINSPECTED - NOT FOR SALE"
Wiebe was released to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on March 24.
