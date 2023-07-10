Alberta Minister fires back at feds

On Monday, the Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 in Alberta declared a state of emergency on Monday, requesting immediate support due to the opioid crisis.

Alberta Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams took a political swing at the federal government on Monday after the Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 declared a state of emergency requesting immediate support due to the opioid crisis.

Williams said every day the deadly disease of addiction devastates families and destroys communities in Alberta and across North America, and this is especially true in First Nations communities.

Alberta Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams

Alberta Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Raz
Raz

Alberta Government is a failure, period! And always will be until every single scumbag is fired!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Not only tge Feds but First Nations leaders have failed as well, they have looked everywhere for blame except on the inside. First Nations have received billions upon billions in just the last decade and squandered it, just like the leftwing nuts running the cities and the federal government, First Nations have taken a path of appeasement rather than tough love for addicts, they argued for “Healing circles” screamed racism when criminals of First Nations descent have been convicted rather than blaming the soft on crime Liberals and their own soft on crime stance. Now I’m not saying that first nations Re the only group with addiction problems, but per capita they have to be well above average, im just using my personal assessment as I enter any major city to see the homeless, drinks and addicts, the First Nations are well over represented. I think the UCP and Smith is headed in the right direction with mandatory rehab, and I believe First Nations leaders see it as the only way forward.

