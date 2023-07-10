Alberta Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams took a political swing at the federal government on Monday after the Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 declared a state of emergency requesting immediate support due to the opioid crisis.
Williams said every day the deadly disease of addiction devastates families and destroys communities in Alberta and across North America, and this is especially true in First Nations communities.
"To address addiction in Alberta we are partnering directly with First Nations in the spirit of reconciliation," Williams told the Western Standard via email.
On Monday, the Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 in Alberta declared a state of emergency on Monday, requesting immediate support due to the opioid crisis.
By resolution at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, Treaty No. 6 is requesting mobilization support and additional funding from all levels of government to address the opioid crisis affecting the Nations of the Confederacy.
"We’re continuing to strengthen these partnerships with Treaty 6 by committing to build and fully fund a recovery community in direct partnership with Enoch Cree Nation," Williams said.
"Across Alberta, we've announced the construction and funding of three more recovery communities in direct partnership with Tsuut'ina Nation, Siksika Nation, and Kainai Nation."
"These are historic actions by the Government of Alberta that are outside of our traditional jurisdiction but are essential to moving forward in partnership with First Nations."
On Monday, Grand Chief Leonard Standingontheroad said in a news release "Families, friends and loved ones are being lost to this devastating crisis."
In a plea to the federal government, Standingontheroad said if harm reduction isn't available, his people will die.
"I agree with the Confederacy that it is time for the federal government to step up and provide more support to Nations facing addiction as they have been absent in this conversation for far too long," Williams said.
"The federal government has failed to support First Nations to address addiction, and Alberta has been left to address the issues resulting from their failures.'
"There is no solution to the deadly disease of addiction that does not involve partnerships with First Nations and a shared focus on recovery, which is why Alberta's government is making these investments."
Williams said the UCP government will continue to work with the Confederacy of Treaty 6 Nations to address the deadly disease of addiction in Alberta.
As of Monday, there are seven drug consumption sites operating in Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Edmonton (three sites) and Grande Prairie.
Later this year, a new site is set to open in Edmonton, which will address the issue of individuals needing to cross the river if they want to access services.
In Edmonton, supervised drug consumption services at the George Spady Society were expanded, so it now operates 24/7 to ensure clients have access to the services they need.
In addition to the Recovery Community in partnership with Enoch Cree Nation, the UCP government said it is also building a 100-bed facility in Gunn that will support individuals with their pursuit of recovery in the Edmonton area.
Red Deer’s 75-bed Recovery Community is now operational and has been accepting clients since mid-May. Its operator is working with local First Nations to ensure the cultural safety of services and support.
The UCP government noted that every recovery community will incorporate indigenous treatment and healing and provide culturally safe support for indigenous peoples so that more people struggling with addiction can get the help they need and deserve.
The UCP government also provides immediate, same-day addiction treatment through medication made available with the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program. There is no waitlist.
The UCP government also provides more than $447,000 in annual funding for the Bonnyville Indian Metis Rehab Centre along with more than $2 million in annual funding to Poundmaker’s Lodge to support more than 660 spaces every year.
In Budget 2023, the UCP government spent $275 million on mental health and addiction programs and services.
In 2018-19, the mental health and addiction budget was only about $87 million.
"To ensure anyone can access recovery without barriers, we removed the $40/day addiction treatment charge that stayed in place under the previous government," Williams said.
