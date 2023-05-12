Alberta Party candidate Patrick Stewart for Edmonton-Castle Downs said the Alberta NDP is targeting new Canadians who can't speak English well with election signs and are telling them they have to display the signage.
Stewart told the Western Standard he knows this because he went and asked residents who are new Canadians and were displaying the signs.
It is unclear if that's in fact what the Alberta NDP is doing, but Stewart said it's happening.
"NDP candidate Nicole Goehring is targeting certain demographics and planting dozens of signs at people who can't speak English well and do not understand the rules of signage," said Stewart.
"I have come across 30-40 homes that have said they never ordered signs. Specifically, one low-income housing complex had 20 or so NDP signs lined up in front of Cedar Roots Co-op Homes. This complex mostly houses African residents. When I walked up, I was shocked to see so many signs because this area has 80% undecided voters."
Stewart said when he asked all the residents if they are voting for orange signs, they all said no.
"They said a lady came and said they had to put them out," Stewart said.
"I explained that she needed permission. I went further and pulled the title for the complex and talked to the property manager. I asked if we can put signs on common property; she said not without board approval. I asked if any political parties had approval yet; she said no. I asked if we can put signs in front of tenants' doors; she said yes, with the approval of the tenants."
Stewart said every single person he talked to said they never approved.
"So I started doing audits. The majority of the homes I now visit have signs with orange signs, and it's a common occurrence, but only for specific demographics. I have started compiling a list of these homes."
Stewart said the Alberta NDP also "put signs between property lines to fool the neighbours."
"My constituents are getting upset because they are getting duped, and so am I because they are targeting new Canadians and immigrants. I have videos and audio recordings of conversations and addresses," Stewart said.
“It's wrong for any politcal parties to target and or decieve any demographics”
The Western Standard has reached out the the NDP for comment, but so far this election the party has refused to speak with the WS.
(17) comments
Judging by the behavior of the Notley/Singh-NDP so far, I'm inclined to believe that many/all of the defaced NDP lawn signs are being defaced by NDP supoporters.
Likely the Non-English-speaking residents believe they are required to have these signs posted - whether or not the signers said it that way. Most come from places where you do what you're told and don't question.
BUT, it also puts a "reminder" in their & their community's heads, that "Orange" is the way to mark the ballot, if they are qualified to vote. That's why some parties really love high immigration: it's easy to sway the vote if the voters simply don't understand either the rules or the issues at hand. The many non-ESL folk I've known mostly do not support socialist agendas, nor Dip/Lib platforms. Doubt that their peers with less language comprehension are otherwise, considering what they left!
Three of my non-english speaking neighbors have these signs! I know they were targeted and wondered how the ndp got them to have the signs when they don't speak English?! I know they don't speak English because in the 4 years I've lived here I haven't had a proper conversation with them because they don't understand me, and have said in broken sign and. language that they don't speak English!!!
I noticed after a Ndp canvasser came to our neighborhood that suddenly there were ndp signs on ONLY my non-English speaking neighbor's lawns! I tried to ask one of the neighbors about it, and they shrugged and said 'I good, I comply" while holding a thumbs up!
Disgusting how they've targeted non-English speaking people!
Corrupt and dishonest as always!
No, the communists/socialists doing something illegal or immoral? That can't be! Say it ain't so!
Thank you for sharing this! You should contact the elections authority to report it.
Typical behaviour of a Marxist.
The racist, bigoted party in Alberta politics - WOW! And they know how to bully those who are at a disadvantage! Sounds like a party that has the backing of a lot of strong-arm people who like to throw their weight around.
The conduct of NDP candidates is deplorable. They are showing they will lie, cheat, steal and everything they have to do to try and win the election. If they are willing to do this now, they will destroy Alberta all the while lying to Albertans on what they are doing. The NDP has been infiltrated by Marxists and communists and are no longer the NDP party of old.
Marxist rule # 1. The end justifies the means. It’s ok to lie, cheat, rig elections, silence free speech, propagandize, steal and murder to meet the communist goal of complete total power and control.
NDP knows non-english speakers may don't understandard what's going on in Canada,so they come to their homes and forces them to act as voter for NDP,since I'm living in China recently,I found NDP act as same as China Communist Party which forces homeowners to stick their propaganda advertisement on walll of their houses.
That would not surprise me in the least...smoke and mirrors...
Why would the NDP Liberals observe normal election etiquette when they can be thugs, liars and bully's to try and succeed with misinformation. Mmmm. if this behaviour is anything to go by; then God forbid if they ever get in government. Rule of Law would collapse and corruption would become absolutely endemic. Oops, they already are in Federal government and all of the above prevail.
Communists have no morals and have zero qualms about lying stealing and cheating their way into power.
Now let’s just flip this script shall we, if this was a UCP candidate accused of doing this, the NDP along with their propaganda wing the MSM would be screaming racism from now until Election Day, 24/7, but where is the MSM on this? Well silent of course.
Notley should be charged with harrassment and deception.
As per usual, the NDP candidates figure that "they know best anyway" so those new Canadians would obviously support them, therefore they want a sign, even if they say no. And that's the scenario that gives them the benefit of the doubt that they're just self absorbed know it all's, not purposely malicious as this very well could be.
Come on ... really.... is anyone surprised...
Anyone can see by just looking at her she is like a desperate junky...
Will do anything to get a fix
