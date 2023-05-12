Alberta Party says NDP candidate Nicole Goehring is targeting certain demographics

Alberta Party says NDP candidate Nicole Goehring is targeting certain demographics

 Photo Credit: Nicole Goehring Facebook

Alberta Party candidate Patrick Stewart for Edmonton-Castle Downs said the Alberta NDP is targeting new Canadians who can't speak English with election signs and are telling them they have to display the signage.

Stewart told the Western Standard he knows this because he went and asked residents who are new Canadians and were displaying the signs.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Tiberius
Tiberius

Communists have no morals and have zero qualms about lying stealing and cheating their way into power.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Now let’s just flip this script shall we, if this was a UCP candidate accused of doing this, the NDP along with their propaganda wing the MSM would be screaming racism from now until Election Day, 24/7, but where is the MSM on this? Well silent of course.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Notley should be charged with harrassment and deception.

Report Add Reply
Liberty403
Liberty403

As per usual, the NDP candidates figure that "they know best anyway" so those new Canadians would obviously support them, therefore they want a sign, even if they say no. And that's the scenario that gives them the benefit of the doubt that they're just self absorbed know it all's, not purposely malicious as this very well could be.

Report Add Reply
cindydunbar22
cindydunbar22

Come on ... really.... is anyone surprised...

Anyone can see by just looking at her she is like a desperate junky...

Will do anything to get a fix

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.