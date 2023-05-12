Alberta Party candidate Patrick Stewart for Edmonton-Castle Downs said the Alberta NDP is targeting new Canadians who can't speak English with election signs and are telling them they have to display the signage.
Stewart told the Western Standard he knows this because he went and asked residents who are new Canadians and were displaying the signs.
It is unclear if that's in fact what the Alberta NDP is doing, but Stewart said it's happening.
"NDP candidate Nicole Goehring is targeting certain demographics and planting dozens of signs at people who can't speak English well and do not understand the rules of signage," said Stewart.
"I have come across 30-40 homes that have said they never ordered signs. Specifically, one low-income housing complex had 20 or so NDP signs lined up in front of Cedar Roots Co-op Homes. This complex mostly houses African residents. When I walked up, I was shocked to see so many signs because this area has 80% undecided voters."
Stewart said when he asked all the residents if they are voting for orange signs, they all said no.
"They said a lady came and said they had to put them out," Stewart said.
"I explained that she needed permission. I went further and pulled the title for the complex and talked to the property manager. I asked if we can put signs on common property; she said not without board approval. I asked if any political parties had approval yet; she said no. I asked if we can put signs in front of tenants' doors; she said yes, with the approval of the tenants."
Stewart said every single person he talked to said they never approved.
"So I started doing audits. The majority of the homes I now visit have signs with orange signs, and it's a common occurrence, but only for specific demographics. I have started compiling a list of these homes."
Stewart said the Alberta NDP also "put signs between property lines to fool the neighbours."
"My constituents are getting upset because they are getting duped, and so am I because they are targeting new Canadians and immigrants. I have videos and audio recordings of conversations and addresses," Stewart said.
The Western Standard has reached out the the NDP for comment, but so far this election the party has refused to speak with the WS.
(5) comments
Communists have no morals and have zero qualms about lying stealing and cheating their way into power.
Now let’s just flip this script shall we, if this was a UCP candidate accused of doing this, the NDP along with their propaganda wing the MSM would be screaming racism from now until Election Day, 24/7, but where is the MSM on this? Well silent of course.
Notley should be charged with harrassment and deception.
As per usual, the NDP candidates figure that "they know best anyway" so those new Canadians would obviously support them, therefore they want a sign, even if they say no. And that's the scenario that gives them the benefit of the doubt that they're just self absorbed know it all's, not purposely malicious as this very well could be.
Come on ... really.... is anyone surprised...
Anyone can see by just looking at her she is like a desperate junky...
Will do anything to get a fix
