RCMP issue over 2,000 tickets during long weekend

Overall, 1,195 tickets were issued for speeding to motorists, 69 tickets were issued for seatbelt violations, and 38 tickets were issued for distracted driving.

Some drivers on the road in Alberta with the need for speed now have lighter wallets after the long weekend, thanks to the Alberta RCMP.

The Mounties said on Wednesday they issued more than 2,300 tickets over the long weekend to enforce traffic safety.

