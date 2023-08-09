Alberta RCMP issues 2,317 traffic tickets over long weekend Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Aug 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Overall, 1,195 tickets were issued for speeding to motorists, 69 tickets were issued for seatbelt violations, and 38 tickets were issued for distracted driving. Canva Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Some drivers on the road in Alberta with the need for speed now have lighter wallets after the long weekend, thanks to the Alberta RCMP.The Mounties said on Wednesday they issued more than 2,300 tickets over the long weekend to enforce traffic safety.Traffic safety enforcement was conducted across the province between Friday and Monday, with a total of 2,17 traffic tickets handed out.Overall, 1,195 tickets were issued for speeding, 69 tickets were issued for seatbelt violations and 38 tickets were issued for distracted driving.Additionally, 83 impaired drivers were charged."Over the same time period there were four fatalities as a result of vehicle collisions," the Alberta RCMP said. "Alberta RCMP reminds Albertans that traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, and to phone 9-1-1 if you observe dangerous driving." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Environment Canada orders Arctic weather stations to shut down Farmers in southern Alberta warned about low reservoir storage levels NAVARRO-GENIE: Unpacking a ban on plastic waste packaging MAKICHUK: The nightmare of Banff — visitors face exorbitant prices RCMP charge woman in Alberta with sexual interference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.