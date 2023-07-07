Employment rate grows in Alberta

"The unemployment rate remains the same while the number of full-time jobs continues to increase on a month-over-month basis, with nearly all of last month’s job increases being full-time," Jones said.

If you're out of work and looking for a job, move to Alberta.

The province's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, Matt Jones, issued a statement about the June 2023 Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada on Friday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

retiredpop
retiredpop

Unlike the jobs created by Notley's Disaster Party during her reign of doom this is meaningful work created by private and services producing sectors, not government sector jobs. I hope the newcomers remember that it is the UCP who create the employment opportunities come the next election.

