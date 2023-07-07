If you're out of work and looking for a job, move to Alberta.
The province's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, Matt Jones, issued a statement about the June 2023 Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada on Friday.
“Alberta continues to be the economic and job creation engine of Canada with our highly skilled workforce, business-friendly policies, diversified economy and affordable and exceptional lifestyle," Jones said.
"Our robust economy continues to grow, creating jobs across our province and reinforcing the Alberta Advantage.
Jones said June’s numbers continue to demonstrate Alberta’s strong economy with 10,600 more employed workers.
"The unemployment rate remains the same while the number of full-time jobs continues to increase on a month-over-month basis, with nearly all of last month’s job increases being full-time," Jones said.
"Most of this job growth is coming from the private and services-producing sectors."
Jones said as more jobs are created, The UCP government remains focused on attracting people to Alberta to live, work and raise a family.
"In the first quarter of 2023, a net of more than 50,000 people moved to Alberta, including almost 16,000 from other parts of Canada," Jones said.
"There are so many reasons to choose to call Alberta home, and that is why the Alberta is Calling campaign has focused on the province’s great jobs in our diversified economy, liveable cities and natural beauty."
Jones noted that over the last 12 months, Alberta’s employment has grown by 2.8%, compared to the national average of 1.9%.
"A strong economy, talented workforce and business-friendly policies continue to attract job creators and investment from around the world," Jones said.
Unemployment rate increases to highest level in over a year in Canada
The unemployment rate rose .2 percentage points to 5.4% in June, overall in Canada, following a similar increase (+.2 percentage points) in May.
The increase brought the rate to its highest level since February 2022 (when it was also 5.4%). There were 1.1 million people unemployed in June, an increase of 54,000 (+4.9%) in the month.
Despite the successive increases in May and June, the unemployment rate in Canada remained below its pre-COVID-19 pandemic average of 5.7%.
The unemployment rate for core-aged men increased .2 percentage points to 4.4% in June, the first increase since November 2022. Meanwhile, the participation rate of core-aged men rose .2 percentage points to 92.2% in June.
For core-aged women, the unemployment rate overall in Canada was 4.4% in June—the same as their male counterparts, and little changed in the month.
Among women aged 55 and older, the unemployment rate rose from 3.6% in May to 4.3% in June, as employment held steady and the number of job searchers rose.
The unemployment rate of women aged 55 and older had previously fallen from 5% in August 2022 to a record-low 3.5% in April 2023.
The unemployment rate of men aged 55 and older has generally varied little since the fall of 2022. It held steady at 4.4% in June.
Following an increase of .7 percentage points in May, the unemployment rate of young women aged 15 to 24 rose by a full percentage point in June to reach 10.5%, its highest level since October 2022.
Among young men aged 15 to 24, the unemployment rate was little changed at 12.5% in June.
Unlike the jobs created by Notley's Disaster Party during her reign of doom this is meaningful work created by private and services producing sectors, not government sector jobs. I hope the newcomers remember that it is the UCP who create the employment opportunities come the next election.
