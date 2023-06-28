The population is growing in Alberta

"Alberta is calling, and we are drawing people here to grow a business, build a career and raise a family."

The Alberta is calling campaign appears to be working as more Canadians continue to flock to the province in search of a new life.

On Wednesday, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade Matt Jones issued a statement on the province's population growth.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

PersonOne
PersonOne

So, lets get some housing built. Despite what your municipal government, town or city are telling you.....rentable suites are NOT the answer.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

A good news story, everyone is welcome to the best place on the planet.....if anybody gets out of hand, clean it up, if you can't we'll help you, if you don't want too, we'll escort you to the Saskatchewan border[beam]

