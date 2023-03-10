Wildfires in Alberta will be monitored from space

Members of AlbertaSat, a U of A student club that designs, builds and operates satellites, are in Cape Canaveral, Florida for a rocket launch scheduled for March 14.

 Photo Credit: Canva

3...2...1...BLASTOFF! Wildfires in Alberta will now be monitored from space thanks to a little Wild Rose know-how.

The countdown is on to the launch of a rocket carrying four Canadian cube satellites into space — one of them designed and built by a team of University of Alberta students and faculty advisers.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.