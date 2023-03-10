3...2...1...BLASTOFF! Wildfires in Alberta will now be monitored from space thanks to a little Wild Rose know-how.
The countdown is on to the launch of a rocket carrying four Canadian cube satellites into space — one of them designed and built by a team of University of Alberta students and faculty advisers.
Members of AlbertaSat, a U of A student club that designs, builds and operates satellites, are in Cape Canaveral, Fla. for a rocket launch scheduled for March 14.
The students’ cubesat — a class of miniaturized satellite based around a form factor consisting of 10-cm. cubes — Ex-Alta 2, is hitching a ride with a resupply mission to the International Space Station, and will eventually be ejected into space by the station’s astronauts to begin its mission, inspired by the Fort McMurray wildfires of 2016.
The satellite, weighing two kilograms and the approximate size of a loaf of bread, will be used to predict, monitor and assess wildfires and their aftereffects.
Once in space, the satellite’s multi-spectral imager, a camera-like instrument adapted and improved for the purpose by the students, will capture spectral data of ground vegetation and the atmosphere, allowing scientists on the ground to make observations about wildfires.
The launch of Ex-Alta 2, part of the Canadian Space Agency’s Canadian CubeSat Project follows the enormous success of Ex-Alta 1 in 2017. Its payload took measurements of space storms involving high-energy particles in Earth's magnetic fields.
The resulting data helps to better understand economic and infrastructure threats on the ground, especially damage to electricity power grids.
A live stream of the SpaceX rocket launch carrying Ex-Alta2 to the International Space Station can be viewed here at approximately 6:30 p.m. on March 14.
Deployment of the Ex-Alta2 into orbit will happen at a later date.
A launch viewing party will also be held at the TELUS World of Science – Edmonton March 14 from 6-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.