The impact of the wildfires in Alberta’s natural gas basins is starting to be felt south of the border as producers shut in production, processing plants and pipelines.

Canadian gas exports to the US — Alberta’s largest export market — were down about 1.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) or about 20% of daily volumes.

Boris Hall
Trudeau has sent CSIS and WEF agents into Alberta to burn it down in order to sabotage UCP and install their globalist fascist WEF terrorist Nutley

