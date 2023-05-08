Wild fire burning out of control

A wildfire continues to burn out of control in Alberta.

 Alberta government

Oil producers have shut in at least 145,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) of oil and gas production, about 5% of Alberta’s daily output, in response to wildfires raging across the northern part of the province.

Calgary-based Paramount Energy said it has “temporarily curtailed” about 50,000 BOEPD in the Grande Prairie and Kaybob regions since May 5, while Crescent Point Energy has shut in another 45,000 BOEPD. Vermillion Energy added 30,000 barrels, while Pipestone Energy cut back 20,000 BOEPD.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau and his WEF terrorist group are behind setting these fires

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Perhaps shutting in Alberta oil was part of the plan the arsonists were hoping for, that and terrorizing the people living in these burning areas.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Ah yes the Fort Mac fires, where Notley wouldn't allow any non union firefighters to help.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.