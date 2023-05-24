Albertans cast more than 175,000 votes at advance voting places Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email May 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Advance voting locations are now open for the Alberta 2023 Provincial General Election and will be available throughout the province until Saturday. WS Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In five days, Albertans will find out who's elected as premier, and the votes keep flowing in at advanced voting places.As of Wednesday at 10:15 a.m., 177,077 votes were cast.Advance vote count estimates the number of electors who vote at advance voting places between May 23 and 27 and is listed on the Elections Alberta website.The count updates every 15 minutes, between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m."The time of the update does not reflect when the vote was cast, rather when the information was received by Elections Alberta from the voting place," Elections Alberta stated. READ MORE: Advance voting locations now openAdvance voting locations are now open for the Alberta 2023 Provincial General Election and will be available throughout the province until Saturday.On Monday, at 1 p.m. the advanced vote count in Alberta was at 60,708.“Elections Alberta will once again be providing the Vote Anywhere Service during advancing voting days,” said Glen Resler, chief electoral officer.“This adds convenience, allowing electors to vote at any advance voting location in the province and receive the ballot for their home electoral division.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Voting Elections Politics Alberta Electronic Voting Early Voting Government Premier Chief Electoral Officer General Election Glen Resler Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Even more trouble brewing for Anheuser-Busch Man charged in Alberta with intentionally causing damage by fire MORGAN: NDP retreats in embarrassment as attack-sign campaign backfires Calgary councillor causes storm of controversy with tweets about cancellation of Canada Day fireworks Calgary drag queen tells transgender people to flee if Alberta UCP win
