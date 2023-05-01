Special voting packages available

If barrier-free access is not possible, reasonable alternatives will be available.

 Photo Credit: Elections Alberta

Don't forget to vote.

Elections Alberta said it's committed to ensuring voting is easy and accessible for everyone. Along with voting in-person on Election Day, there are five days of advance voting, mobile voting stations, special ballot voting and a mail-in ballot option for electors unable to vote in-person.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Illusion
Illusion

Let's just hope that we don't see a repeat of the 2020 US election where planes filled with biden-marked mail-in ballots landed after voting and results were delayed weeks until enough were counted to flip Trump's lead.

Raz
Raz

Just don't vote for Democrats, Liberals or Greens. If you have been aware of what has been really happening in the United States, you'll know why!

