Grande Prairie UCP MLA Tracy L. Allard says she won't be running in the next election because of health reasons.
On Saturday, Allard broke the news on social media to the people of the province.
"To the people of Grande Prairie, March 9 of 2020 was a pivotal day for our province. It marked the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Alberta, commencing our province’s journey into the pandemic," Allard said.
"It marked the worst oil price crash in Alberta’s history, leaving the provincial treasury in the unimaginable position of paying other jurisdictions to take our oil. On top of that, it was the day I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease."
Allard said she remembered, "It was an incredibly tough Monday."
"Both for our province and for me personally," Allard said.
“I am fortunate to have a team of health care professionals working with me to manage this neurodegenerative condition and I am grateful for each one of them."
During this time Allard said she has learned a great deal about chronic care and about Parkinson’s specifically over the last three years.
"Not surprisingly, the management of this disease is complex, but the foundation of successful symptom management includes a healthy diet, regular exercise, consistent sleep, and minimal stress," Allard said.
"While that is a prescription likely to achieve healthier living for anyone, it certainly does not align well with the schedule, lifestyle and demands placed on an MLA."
In a political bloodbath never seen before in Alberta during the pandemic cabinet minister Allard resigned from former premier Jason Kenney’s cabinet after the snowbird scandal.
The scandal had been brewing since it was revealed nine UCP MLAs and staffers ignored provincial guidelines and travelled to warmer climes over the holiday.
“By travelling abroad over the holidays, these individuals demonstrated extremely poor judgment,” said Kenney
After a lengthy deliberation with her husband and her children, Allard knew there was a decision to make for her future in politics concering her health.
"I have decided not to seek re-election and to step away from public life to focus on my health and my family," Allard said.
"I am confident there will be other ways that I can give back to this community that has given me and my family so much. Serving as the MLA for Grande Prairie has been an incredibly rewarding opportunity and a tremendous honour for me. I want to thank the people of Grande Prairie for entrusting me to this important role."
The next election will take place in Alberta in May.
