Another clinic in Calgary has promised to fast-track access to a family doctor, along with other perks, to patients who pay up to $5,200 a year.

Harrison Healthcare, which has clinics in Calgary and Vancouver, is offering a new membership program for uninsured components of care, including non-physician care.

Harrison Healthcare said it combines the "publicly insured care of expert physicians with a complete team of non-insured professionals, and a host of non-insured tests, assessments, and services."

guest1121
guest1121

Who cares. If someone has the money let them pay to fast track it. It will clear up the government funded stuff faster

Mila
Mila

Is there anything wrong for clinics to offer hybrid, both insured and un-insured, services and charge according to the legislation as permitted? Private practice is far more efficient and with competition more cost effective. Anyone who has attended at the hospital emergency or after-hours clinic (if your community has one) knows that our system is very broken. People want things (like health care) for free. But it comes at a great cost. And when the cost is hidden, many take it for granted. The socialist/communist model that we have is not sustainable. Even European countries are feeling the sting of their socialist/communist policies (like health care) as with time they fail (i.e. Macron raising the retirement age because France cannot afford the socialist "goodies" that it has promised over the years to its citizens).

