shipment child meds in Alberta delayed

The retail cost to the consumer will be in line with the average cost for this type of medication. Drugs imported to Canada must meet safety, quality and efficacy regulations set out by Health Canada in order to be authorized for import.

Last week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told reporters 250,000 bottles of children’s pain and fever medicine will be delivered to the province that  weekend.

But a government source told the Western Standard on Monday that shipment is now delayed, and the government is just waiting to confirm the arrival day and time.

Drax
Drax

The government inflicts pain and big pharma profits. It's all about money and control.

john.lankers
john.lankers

'Why' not 'shy'.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Delayed by whom and shy

eldon628
eldon628

Great job done by Danielle Smith and her team. Targeting help were and when needed. Unlike Nutley and her crew who use the shotgun method and just blow money.

Those who vote ndp need to wake up, stop being selfish and realize that we are fighting for our province and country.

G K
G K

Skip the french. We live in Alberta.

