The retail cost to the consumer will be in line with the average cost for this type of medication. Drugs imported to Canada must meet safety, quality and efficacy regulations set out by Health Canada in order to be authorized for import.
In total, Alberta secured five million bottles of children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen for families, but there have been some delays.
"There's a couple of things we had to do and are working through with the new supplier, Health Canada has to go through and examine the manufacturer, they also have to examine our import facilities," Smith said last Tuesday.
"We had to make sure the formulation was the same as we would sell for generic products here. We had to get French and English packaging approved."
The Alberta government and Alberta Health Services (AHS) secured a supply of five million units of acetaminophen and ibuprofen from Atabay Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals.
"So as a result, we have our first shipment arriving on the weekend," Smith said.
"It's going to be for AHS use and there are 250,000 bottles."
The remaining 4.75 million bottles are going to be subject to an additional delay for retail use because they must have a childproof cap, Smith added.
The medication is manufactured at a Health Canada-approved facility overseas. Packaging has to follow Health Canada guidelines.
(5) comments
The government inflicts pain and big pharma profits. It's all about money and control.
'Why' not 'shy'.
Delayed by whom and shy
Great job done by Danielle Smith and her team. Targeting help were and when needed. Unlike Nutley and her crew who use the shotgun method and just blow money.
Those who vote ndp need to wake up, stop being selfish and realize that we are fighting for our province and country.
Skip the french. We live in Alberta.
