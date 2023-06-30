Cops shoot woman with replica gun

Replica gun found near the woman's body.

 ASIRT File Photo

Calgary police officers were justified in shooting a woman who had a gun and was going to kill herself, says the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

In a lengthy press release, ASIRT laid out the details that led Calgary Police Service (CPS) to shoot and kill a woman who called 911.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

