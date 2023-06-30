Calgary police officers were justified in shooting a woman who had a gun and was going to kill herself, says the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
In a lengthy press release, ASIRT laid out the details that led Calgary Police Service (CPS) to shoot and kill a woman who called 911.
On March 3, 2021, the CPS received a 911 call from a female. The initial 911 call had been received by the RCMP, but had been transferred to the CPS.
The female advised the 911 operator she had a gun and was going to kill herself. It was determined she was in a hotel room. CPS officers were dispatched to the call.
The two CPS officers arrived at this hotel and positioned themselves at the bottom of a stairwell that had a view of the room the woman was confirmed to be occupying.
The officers yelled at the woman to come out with nothing in her hands. According to ASIRT's report, the woman originally opened the door and looked out of the room in both directions, appearing to see the police, she then retreated back into the room.
Shortly thereafter, the woman re-emerged with a replica BB handgun in her hands and moved it from an upward-facing position to a pointed position towards the officers.
ASIRT said its investigation was comprehensive and thorough, conducted using current investigative protocols and principles relating to Major Case Management. Evidence from witness officers, 911 audio recordings, and important body camera (BWC) video provided sufficient context to determine whether the force used by the subject officers during this critical incident was reasonable.
During the incident, the woman was facing the officers with the replica gun in her hand. A click, similar to a misfire can be heard on the BWC just before the subject officers began to fire at her.
ASIRT said a total of 13 rounds were fired between the two subject officers. The woman then fell back into the room.
The subject officers were told to wait for tactical officers to arrive. Upon their arrival, the woman was found on the floor deceased, with the replica gun close to her body.
An autopsy was conducted and the medical examiner found the immediate cause of the woman's death was multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
The medical examiner said the woman "exhibited suicidal intent initially by calling 911 with the threat of self-harm and later on by behaving in such manner that suggests she had a desire for officers to end her life by escalating the situation with pointing a fake/toy gun at the direction of the law enforcement personnel at the scene."
"Toxicology found the woman had cocaine and trace amounts of methamphetamine in her blood. She also had an elevated level of alcohol in her blood," the medical examiner said.
Under section 25 of the Criminal Code, police officers are permitted to use as much force as is necessary in the execution of their duties. Where this force is intended or is likely to cause death or grievous bodily harm, the officer must believe on reasonable grounds the force is necessary for the self-preservation of the officer or the preservation of anyone under that officer’s protection.
ASIRT said the woman presented the officers as a lethal threat given the apparent gun she possessed and was pointing in their direction.
"Under the circumstances as then faced by the officers, no other use of force options were reasonably available for attempted use. Reliance on using their firearms to incapacitate this threat was reasonably necessary," ASIRT said in the report calling the woman's death "untimely and tragic."
ASIRT said while the “gun” the woman possessed and pointed in the direction of the officers turned out to be a replica BB gun, there was no reasonable way to determine that at the time the woman first brandished it.
"The subject officers were reasonable in believing it was a real gun capable of causing death or grievous harm to themselves. As such, their respective responses to this reasonably perceived lethal threat were both proportionate and necessary," ASIRT said.
"There is no evidence to support any belief they engaged in any unlawful or unreasonable conduct that would give rise to an offence."
ASIRT noted while the death of the woman is "unfortunate," the force used by the officers was necessary and reasonable in all the circumstances.
