On Friday, September 1, 2023, at around 9:51 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) helped Edmonton Fire Rescue Services manage traffic and crowd control during a fire at an apartment building near 116 Avenue and 124 Street.

While assisting the firefighters, a police officer was told that a man with a firearm was outside a house close to 116 Avenue and 123 Street. The officer went to the back of that house and found a man with a firearm. The officer had to discharge their firearm during a confrontation.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Imagine heading to bed early, only to wake up with smoke everywhere. Disoriented, you grab the only thing of value (your rifle) and you high-tail it out of the fire escape. Once you get outside, someone starts screaming and *pop* some cop shot you. Some end to the week.

jrharvey85
jrharvey85

You are trained to shoot for center mass because it is the largest part of the body. It's only in the movies where you can shoot the gun out of someone's hand, or hit the arm or leg in a high stress situation. A handgun has a very short barrel which makes it much more difficult to keep on target, unlike a rifle which has a longer barrel. Throw in the stress of someone trying to attack you, whether it be with a weapon or even physically, this increase the stress level immensely. Legs and arms are smaller and are not as static as the center of the body. Hollywood does no justice for what real life is like for a police office who is facing life and death situations, where decisions may need to be made in split seconds.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Jrharvey85. Totally correct. Then add the officers adrenaline and heavy breathing from a sprint wearing 10 kg og gear. I consider the Constable made an excellent shot. Bad guy down. Innocent people not harmed.

Amy08
Amy08

Why aren't cops taught to shoot for a leg or arm instead of the chest?

dgc
dgc

...because some of the scum they have to deal with do not deserve to live!!!

