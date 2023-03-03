ASIRT investigating EPS officer-involved shooting in downtown Edmonton Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Mar 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police arrived on scene and began establishing physical containment of the suspect. Photo Credit: CBC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) during a "mental health crisis."On Thursday, shortly after noon, the EPS received multiple weapons complaints regarding a male with a handgun on the funicular promenade bridge leading to the Frederick G. Todd lookout.Police arrived on the scene and began establishing physical containment of the suspect.The suspect began moving around the promenade and was directed by the EPS to surrender."The suspect did not comply with police direction," said Cheryl Voordenhout from the Media Relations Unit at the EPS.Shortly thereafter, a confrontation occurred, an EPS officer discharged their firearm, and the suspect was struck."The suspect has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No others were injured in the event. A handgun was located on the scene," Voordenhout said.The Director of Law Enforcement was notified of the incident and directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Canadian transsexual athlete breaking female race records WATCH: Calgary pastor threatened with arrest for disrupting drag queen story time WATCH: Calgary pastor arrested for protesting drag queen story time BC cannabis company approved to produce and sell cocaine MAKE IT STOP! Alberta Emergency Alert test buzzes phones eight times
