EPS shoot man in dt Edmonton

Police arrived on scene and began establishing physical containment of the suspect.

 Photo Credit: CBC

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) during a "mental health crisis."

On Thursday, shortly after noon, the EPS received multiple weapons complaints regarding a male with a handgun on the funicular promenade bridge leading to the Frederick G. Todd lookout.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

