Zero-emissions vehicle manufacturer Nikola Corporation sold two vehicles to the Alberta Motor Transport Association (ATMA) as part of a “first-of-its-kind” project.
ATMA purchased a Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and a Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) and will be provided refuelling support from Nikola as part of the agreement.
The purchase of the heavy-duty vehicles is part of ATMA’s hydrogen commercial vehicle demonstrations project, providing the association with an opportunity to use and test Class 8 vehicles that operate with hydrogen fuel within their unique operations.
These trials will look at the performance of hydrogen-fueled vehicles on Alberta roads, payloads, and weather conditions, while addressing challenges around fuel cell reliability, infrastructure, and vehicle cost and maintenance.
According to Nikola, one heavy-duty zero-emissions truck replacing a diesel-powered alternative equates to removing 23 passenger cars from the road.
“AMTA is a leader in helping Canada reach its 2050 net-zero goals and supports the widespread adoption of zero-emissions commercial vehicles,” said Doug Paisley, board chair, AMTA.
“We are excited to put these Nikola trucks to work in Alberta and begin collecting performance data, raising awareness to this advanced technology, promoting early adoption, and creating industry confidence in such an innovative technology.”
The Nikola Tre BEV has a range of up to 530 km, while its hydrogen-powered equivalent offers a range of 800 km with a refuelling time of 20 minutes.
“Canada is moving fast to decarbonize the transportation sector by removing diesel trucks from the road to help the environment,” says Michael Lohscheller, president and CEO, Nikola Corporation. “We want Nikola to be in lockstep with leaders like AMTA to accelerate these important market adoption and regulatory policies.”
“Canada is a global climate leader with bold targets for emission reductions,” said Carey Mendes, president, Nikola Energy.
“Nikola’s zero-emissions trucks and its plans for building hydrogen infrastructure are aligned with Canada’s goals and underpins a fair share our publicly announced plans for 300 metric-tons of hydrogen supply, with 60 hydrogen stations planned for across North America by 2026.”
“This partnership is just the beginning of bringing hundreds of FCEVs to Alberta and Canada.”
The green lies continue.
Please edit your article. ATMA or AMTA? You used both.
They number about 14 . . . Supertankers that Transport Oil from the Middle East to many Countries of which Eastern Canada is one . . .
You likely don't know that their collective Annal Emissions is GREATER than ALL the Cars on the friggin Planet.
Nothing is "Zero Emissions" . . . they are all Manufactured and that process, especially if done in places like China, is likely powered by Coal. The manufacture of Batteries is also a very high pollution endeavour. A little water on your Lithium and you get a toxic fire.
The cleanest vehicle is the one you Own Today . . . no one has to make it.
False advertising, zero emissions doesn't include the amount of emissions required to make the trucks, to harvest the hydrogen, and develop the infrastructure to refuel these trucks. I'm not against progress, but I do not support the outright lies by everyone pushing zero emissions.
