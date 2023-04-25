Nikola

Nikola

 Courtesy Nikola Corporation

Zero-emissions vehicle manufacturer Nikola Corporation sold two vehicles to the Alberta Motor Transport Association (ATMA) as part of a “first-of-its-kind” project.

ATMA purchased a Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and a Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) and will be provided refuelling support from Nikola as part of the agreement.

Nikola

Nikola 

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(4) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The green lies continue.

hence.four
hence.four

Please edit your article. ATMA or AMTA? You used both.

Left Coast
Left Coast

They number about 14 . . . Supertankers that Transport Oil from the Middle East to many Countries of which Eastern Canada is one . . .

You likely don't know that their collective Annal Emissions is GREATER than ALL the Cars on the friggin Planet.

Nothing is "Zero Emissions" . . . they are all Manufactured and that process, especially if done in places like China, is likely powered by Coal. The manufacture of Batteries is also a very high pollution endeavour. A little water on your Lithium and you get a toxic fire.

The cleanest vehicle is the one you Own Today . . . no one has to make it.

northrungrader
northrungrader

False advertising, zero emissions doesn't include the amount of emissions required to make the trucks, to harvest the hydrogen, and develop the infrastructure to refuel these trucks. I'm not against progress, but I do not support the outright lies by everyone pushing zero emissions.

