Alberta economy

People walking in Calgary's downtown core by the Bow. 

 Courtesy Evelyne Asselin/CBC

Fuelled by higher energy prices and a surging population, Alberta will outpace all other provinces and territories in terms of real gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year and bucking a broader slowdown in the rest of Canada, according to a new RBC report.

The Alberta Advantage is expected to grow by 2.2% in 2023 despite “headwinds” from higher interest rates that could lead to a mild recession in the rest of Canada, says RBC’s chief economist Craig Wright.

Canadian economic growth

Canadian economic growth Is slowing in 2023.

