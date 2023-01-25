Drew Barnes

MLA Drew Barnes will not be seeking the United Conservative Party’s nomination for Cypress-Medicine Hat.

On Wednesday, Barnes posted a Tweet and made the announcement.

Mars Hill
This is what real, honest politics looks like. You might not like it but you respect it and most importantly for the most part understand it.

