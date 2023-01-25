MLA Drew Barnes will not be seeking the United Conservative Party’s nomination for Cypress-Medicine Hat.
On Wednesday, Barnes posted a Tweet and made the announcement.
MLA Drew Barnes will not be seeking the United Conservative Party’s nomination for Cypress-Medicine Hat.
On Wednesday, Barnes posted a Tweet and made the announcement.
"At this time, the three-term MLA says he will continue representing his constituents as an Independent," the post read.
Barnes told the public in the letter its been an honour to serve the people of Alberta and vouched for Premier Danielle Smith.
"I strongly support the concept of a Sovereignty Act in Alberta," Barnes said.
I believe Premier Smith is genuine in her desire to assert Alberta's jurisdictional powers."
During his time in government, Barnes was one of the most outspoken of Premier Jason Kenney’s MLAs in caucus.
He spoke bluntly on challenges including damages being caused to Albertans through lockdown restrictions, government overspending including the Keystone XL investment and dealing with Ottawa through the Fair Deal Panel recommendations.
That got him kicked out of the UCP caucus and he has been sitting as an Independent.
In his letter to the public, he mentioned the need for Alberta to work out a deal with Ottawa.
Announcement-"MLA Drew Barnes will not be seeking the United Conservative Party’s nomination for Cypress-Medicine Hat. At this time, the three-term MLA says he will continue representing his constituents as an Independent."#ableg #medhat pic.twitter.com/uX1A9y7Sog— Drew Barnes (@Drew__Barnes) January 25, 2023
"In the longer term for our province to achieve our potential, we need a fair deal with Ottawa." Barnes said.
"The Sovereignty Act is a starting place, but this act alone will not be enough to get the job done."
Barnes then claimed Ottawa "stacked the deck" against Alberta in a number of ways.
"From equalization to under-representation in Parliament, to the composition of the Supreme Court," Barnes said.
"Unfair policies like the carbon tax are symptomatic of a system that undervalues rural and Western voices."
Barnes then thanked Albertans for their support.
"It's been my privilege to speak out on their behalf and I will continue to do so, at every opportunity," Barnes said.
"To the best of my ability."
The Western Standard reached out to Barnes for comment, but one was not received.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
This is what real, honest politics looks like. You might not like it but you respect it and most importantly for the most part understand it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.