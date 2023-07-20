A tinfoil-wrapped donair costume, up for grabs at an Alberta government auction, has the potential to be the most famous Donair ever.
The suit, which comes complete with replica meat, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and a fake sauce, is attracting lots of attention, including internationally.
"At some point over the last decade, the Canadian province of Alberta acquired a costume consisting of a silver jumpsuit and a lifelike depiction of a giant pita bread stuffed with meat," The Guardian reported out of Britain.
"Now, the provincial government has decided to part with the outfit in an online auction that has renewed a longstanding feud over the proper recipe for the beloved late-night snack."
As of Thursday, more than 600 bids were placed to claim the adult-sized latex and rubber costume on the government’s surplus auction site, which said the savoury suit had been used in a previous advertising campaign.
The top bid currently sits at $6,500, potentially making it the priciest donair ever.
Described as being in excellent condition, but “dusty,” the auction will remain open for a month due to the beefy outfit’s “rarity.”
The starting bid placed on Thursday for the pita parka was $50, now the online scramble has begun as bidders try to secure the costume made of different latex, volcanized rubbers and synthetics.
"Donairs are a particularly Canadian riff on the gyros or döner kebab, consisting of thinly sliced spiced beef on pita, topped with tomatoes and onions."
"Developed in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in the 1970s by Greek immigrants, the Canadian variation comes drenched in a sweet sauce made from condensed milk," The Guardian reported letting its readers know what a Donair is.
"In 2015, the dish was named the official food of Halifax, shortly after a city councillor dismissed the gyros and döner kebab as 'bland and tasteless.' None of which explains why a provincial government on the other side of the country owns a donair costume or why it has put it up for sale."
The mystery continues as the silver coloured body suit with that authentic tinfoil look keeps reaching into the pockets of Donair fans.
It is unclear how high the auction will go, but some Nova Scotians believe the suit belongs in their neck of the woods.
"Something feels very wrong about the idea that there’s a provincial government in Canada that has a surplus donair costume up for grabs on their auction website and it’s not Nova Scotia," tweeted one user.
"It’s wrong, yet somehow very Canadian."
Bidders still have 25 days before the auction ends.
“This costume was a prop for an advertising campaign and is no longer required by the department,” the province wrote in response to a question on the auction site about the origins of the donair suit.
The province said it has extended the auction until Aug. 14.
