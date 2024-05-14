The vote comes after more than three weeks of presentations and debates in council chambers
The vote comes after more than three weeks of presentations and debates in council chambers Courtesy Calgary City Council
Alberta

BREAKING: Calgary city council votes against the wishes of 75% of Calgarians, approving blanket zoning

Loading content, please wait...
Calgary City Council
Blanket zoning
blanket upzoning

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news