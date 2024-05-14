BREAKING: Calgary city council votes against the wishes of 75% of Calgarians, approving blanket zoning

Calgary city council, in a vote of 9 to 6, has approved the proposed blanket zoning bylaw. Councillors voting against the majority of presenters in the longest, largest public hearing in council history were: Spencer, Wyness, Walcott, Penner, Daliwahl, Pootmans, Carra and Mian. Mayor Gondek also voted in favour.The vote comes after more than three weeks of public presentations in council chambers, 736 in total, either in person or on the phone. Additionally, the city received 6,101 written submissions, with roughly 75% of all submissions against the implementation of blanket zoning. The city also says 50,000 people watched the proceedings on its webcasts. However, the city knew it was unpopular based on written submissions received ahead of the April 22 public hearings. A total of 4,347 submissions were received, with 3,812 saying ‘no', 399 saying yes and 136 saying they were neutral. According to the city, duplicate submissions made by a single person were counted as one submission The blanket zoning bylaw will eliminate areas with zoning for only single-family homes, allowing multi-family homes, including four-plexes, each with two additional suites, in those areas. .This is a breaking story, to be updated as more information becomes available