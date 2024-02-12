BREAKING: Cost of ArriveCan app ‘impossible to determine’ due to poor financial record keeping

The final cost of the controversial ArriveCan app is impossible to determine due to poor financial record keeping, according to a new auditor general report..Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a "glaring disregard" for basic management practices..In a new performance audit tabled Monday, the auditor general pointed to failures by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and Public Health Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) in connection with the ubiquitous traveller app everyone was required to keep updated in lineups at airport terminals..The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million — more than the previously estimated $54 million — but cautions that the true cost was "impossible" to calculate because of CBSA's "poor financial record keeping.".An early estimate for the app’s preliminary development put the cost at just $80,000 — but the total price has since soared to more than $54 million..“Overall, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and Public Services and Procurement Canada repeatedly failed to follow good management practices in the contracting, development, and implementation of the ArriveCAN application,” the scathing report reads.“As a result of the many gaps and weaknesses we found in the project’s design, oversight, and accountability, it did not deliver the best value for taxpayer dollars spent.”.The auditor general was tasked on November 2, 2022, to look into ArriveCAN, which was introduced in April 2020 as a way to manage travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. It did so by collecting users’ contact and health information, and issuing quarantine notices to those at risk.