The Alberta Catholic School Trustees' Association (ACSTA) president has removed Trustee Monique LaGrange as director.
However, LaGrange said she has not been removed by the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Board.
On Thursday evening, a statement was released by ACSTA citing its commitment to a welcoming, caring, respectful and safe learning environment.
The ACSTA said LaGrange’s social media post was "unbecoming."
"As president of the ACSTA, I am publicly confirming that our Board voted today to remove Trustee Monique LaGrange from her position as a director of the provincial association for the remainder of her current term," said Harry Salm, president of ACSTA.
"Our Catholic schools love all students as gifts from God made in His image, irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender expression. Separate school boards are committed to providing a welcoming, caring, respectful and safe learning environment that respects diversity and fosters a sense of belonging in accordance with Section 33(1)(d) of the Education Act."
Salm said Trustee LaGrange's social media post was "Unbecoming of an ACSTA Director."
"Removing a representative from our board is not a decision we take lightly, and Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools is invited to select a replacement director to represent them," Salm said.
"Given the manner in which the previous director's post has the potential to undermine the charitable learning environment offered by Alberta's Catholic school system. We consider this to be the most appropriate response."
"It is unfortunate that ACSTA decided to make a rash decision to remove me, refusing to acknowledged that the heart of my message was to protect our children and to nourish their God given identities," LaGrange said.
LaGrange’s social media post is causing quite a stir in Alberta and said she was just protecting children.
"I posted a story on social media that received a lot of attention," LaGrange told the Western Standard in an exclusive interview on Thursday.
"The Chair of the Board called me and asked me to take it down, which by then the story had expired and was already down."
In the social media story post, LaGrange said "Brainwashing is brainwashing," which had a black and white picture of children in Nazi Germany waving Nazi flags during a parade. In the same post, a picture of children holding Pride flags was included.
"The story meme is centred around indoctrination and how children are vulnerable to evil agendas (agendas coming from organizations like Planned Parenthood, the UN or SOGI 123) filtering through culture," LaGrange said.
"This meme is not comparing or attacking the LGBTQ community, it is about protecting our children and keeping parents as the primary educators."
Calls are growing for the resignation of LaGrange and the school board is asking Alberta’s Education minister to dismiss her.
(5) comments
I liked the meme. I thought it was direct and to the point.
Too bad the shepards of the Catholic Church would rather protect themselves rather than their flock.
Cardinal, Bishop. These are not ceremonial titles. These are leadership roles. But the sounds of crickets are louder than the voices of the leadership.[happybirthday]
Another story where the Catholic Bishops should be asked to provide clarity on the relevant Catholic morality. The Church doesn't hate anyone, but neither does it endorse every sexual movement regardless of age and gender.
Get your kids out of school if you can, home school your children, the school boards and the teachers are evil many shouldn’t be anywhere near children.
Rash mistake by the school board. It'll get fixed with some understanding.
Such is the price of standing for your values.
