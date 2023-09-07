Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) Trustee Monique LaGrange breaks silence

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) Trustee Monique LaGrange.

 Submitted Photo

The Alberta Catholic School Trustees' Association (ACSTA) president has removed Trustee Monique LaGrange as director.

However, LaGrange said she has not been removed by the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Board.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

I liked the meme. I thought it was direct and to the point.

Too bad the shepards of the Catholic Church would rather protect themselves rather than their flock.

Cardinal, Bishop. These are not ceremonial titles. These are leadership roles. But the sounds of crickets are louder than the voices of the leadership.[happybirthday]

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Another story where the Catholic Bishops should be asked to provide clarity on the relevant Catholic morality. The Church doesn't hate anyone, but neither does it endorse every sexual movement regardless of age and gender.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Get your kids out of school if you can, home school your children, the school boards and the teachers are evil many shouldn’t be anywhere near children.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Rash mistake by the school board. It'll get fixed with some understanding.

Report Add Reply
sunsandwind
sunsandwind

Such is the price of standing for your values.

Report Add Reply

